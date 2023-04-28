Remember the Dead, Fight for the Living: Worker Memorial Day 2023

On April 28, 1971, the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) went into effect, ensuring every worker had the right to a safe job — a fundamental right. The law was won because of the tireless efforts of the labor movement, which organized for safer working conditions and demanded action from the government to protect working people. While we have made tremendous progress since OSHA was passed, thousands of workers are killed and millions more suffer injury and illness each year because of dangerous conditions that are mostly preventable. Now, on April 28, we observe Worker Memorial Day to remember all those workers who were killed, injured or made ill on the job and to renew the fight for safety and health protections.

Today we remember the eight workers who died from fatal injuries suffered on the job in Boston since in 2022:

Peter Monsini

James Chafee

Robert Boisvert

Robert Mello

Fabio Pires

Melleny Andrews

Herman Maxwell Hylton

Eric Worthen

Two of those who died of fatal injuries on the job in Boston worked in the construction industry and two were truck drivers in the transportation industry. All eight workers were men and one was an immigrant worker. Falls, slips, and trips were the most common cause of worker deaths followed by contact with objects.

Industry Number of Deaths Construction-Related 2 Transportation/Trucking 2 Retail/Barber Shop 1 Electrical 1 Janitorial/Window Washing 1 Parcel Shipping 1

Cause of Fatality Number of Deaths Fall, Slips, Trips 3 Contact with Other Objects 2 Transportation Incidents 1 Violence 1 Exposure to Harmful Substances 1

In fall 2022, Mayor Michelle Wu created the Worker Empowerment Cabinet to advance the well-being of all working Bostonians in both the public and private sectors

“Too many people have lost their lives on construction sites in Boston over the last two years—it’s shameful that the level of construction fatalities in the City were well over the national average in both 2020 and 2021. Our new Worker Empowerment Cabinet has been charged with taking action to prevent these tragedies and work with our partners in the development and construction industry so that Boston can be a national model for worker safety. We are committed to doing all we can to ensure that all workers thrive in Boston.” - Mayor Michelle Wu

Under the leadership of the Worker Empowerment Cabinet, the Office of Labor Compliance and Worker Protections serves as a central resource for Boston workers. The office protects and promotes progressive labor standards and policies and worker protections that create fair and safe workplaces.

All workers have a right to a safe workplace, regardless of their documentation status. Employer must keep the workplace free of known health and safety hazards. Workers also have the right to speak up about hazards without fear of retaliation. Learn more about workers rights.

Thank you to the Occupational Health Surveillance Program (OHSP) for providing the data referenced in this blog post.