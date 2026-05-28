First-Ever Boston Tech Week Kick Off, Spotlighting the City as a Global Innovation Leader

Earlier this week, Mayor Michelle Wu delivered remarks kicking off the first-ever Boston Tech Week, celebrating the City’s role as a global hub for innovation, collaboration, and purpose-driven technology. The convening highlights the cross-industry collaboration shaping Boston's economy and underscores why innovators, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and students from around the world are choosing to build, grow, and thrive in Boston.

"We’re thrilled that the first-ever Boston Tech Week is highlighting our incredible innovation community, which has put together hundreds of events this week showcasing how we continue to drive this momentum forward,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Boston has the talent, infrastructure, and culture of innovation that companies need to start, scale, and lead on the global stage.”

“The goal of Tech Week is to spotlight the world’s greatest entrepreneurial communities and we’re so excited to launch in Boston this year,” said Jonathan Lai, general partner at a16z. “Amidst the AI supercycle, it’s the best time in a decade to start a company in Boston with access to world-class universities, deep technical talent, and entrepreneurial hubs across software, biohealth, robotics, deeptech, and more. The response from the Boston community so far has been staggering: over 660 events this week and still growing.”

Boston Tech Week follows two Future of Boston's Innovation Economy convenings, where city and business leaders came together to scale cross-industry collaboration. These convenings are one of many efforts to position Boston as a prime destination for global talent and investment. Recent milestones include:

The Spanish government announced a $200 million investment into Boston's tech ecosystem. The fund will support Spanish biotech startup founders and scientists to bring their life science research to the global market in Boston

The City announced the creation of a new Business Recruitment Fund, seeded by several million dollars from M&T Bank and hosted by The Boston Foundation

The City unveiled its "You Can't Beat Boston", a campaign developed by industry partners to promote Boston’s position as a premier talent hub and global business destination

The City announced a public-private partnership with Paul English and UMass Boston to ensure Boston is a leader on AI literacy for all Boston Public Schools students

Boston is already home to a diverse mix of global and homegrown companies, from Uniqlo and Hasbro to Dechra, PathAI and Lovable, alongside life sciences and tech leaders like Vertex, Ginkgo Bioworks, WHOOP, and Klaviyo. This breadth of industry collaboration and continued expansion reinforces Boston's position as a global hub for talent and a premier destination for business growth and innovation.