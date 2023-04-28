Cogmento CRM launches Localized SaaS Pricing

Free CRM Launches Localized Pricing & In-App Subscriptions

Free CRM and SaaS priced per country is a fair pricing model for business services

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cogmento, a leading SaaS cloud provider of customer relationship management (CRM) software and licensed solutions, has announced a game-changing pricing strategy that will enable global adoption of its products. This innovative move is aimed at making the power of CRM software accessible to millions of businesses worldwide, irrespective of their financial status.

To achieve this goal, Cogmento is offering localized pricing plans that are tailored to specific markets such as Mexico or Brazil. By doing so, businesses in these regions will be able to benefit from Cogmento's advanced CRM solutions at a fair and affordable price.

As part of its commitment to making its products more accessible to businesses around the world, Cogmento has also enabled in-app purchases for CRM subscriptions on both the Apple and Google app stores. This means that businesses can easily pay for SaaS services using their mobile devices and Cogmento's CRM apps.

With over 1 million customers worldwide using its free CRM product, FreeCRM.com, Cogmento has been a prominent player in the CRM cloud business since 2003. Now, with the introduction of its new pricing plans, the company hopes to revolutionize the CRM market by making it more accessible to businesses of all sizes and financial capabilities.

"Our paid Professional CRM services are now priced fairly per country, for example, $25 per month in the USA, but ₹ 100 per month in India, and R$10 in Brazil. Why should a small business in Mexico pay US prices for SaaS? Now, Mexican businesses can pay a fair price in Pesos for cloud CRM services, and for basically $2 per month in developing countries for our Pro software with a simple tap in the app stores," said Eric Stone, CEO of Cogmento, Inc.

With its innovative pricing plans and commitment to making its products accessible to businesses worldwide, Cogmento is poised to change the face of the CRM industry and drive global adoption of its solutions.