NDDOT accepting bids for hay along interstate right of way

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking bids for cutting, baling, and removing hay on designated sections of highway right of way along Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. Bids will be for the 2023 haying season.



The NDDOT will accept sealed bids in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Valley City, and Dickinson district offices. Faxed bids will not be accepted. The deadline is Thursday, June 8, at 1 p.m. local time.



Interested bidders can contact the respective NDDOT district office listed below to obtain a bid document, copy of the Risk Management Appendix, and sample certificate of liability insurance.



The Request for Bid document must be completed, signed in ink, sealed in an envelope marked, “Bids for Standing Hay”, and submitted to the respective NDDOT district office prior to the deadline.



The awarded bidder will be required to sign a contract with NDDOT agreeing to the terms for hay harvesting.



NDDOT district offices:



Bismarck: 218 S. Airport Road, Bismarck, ND 58504-6003 Ph: 701-328-6950

Fargo: 503 38th St. S., Fargo, ND 58103-1198 Ph: 701-239-8900

Grand Forks: 1951 N. Washington St., Grand Forks, ND 58208-3077 Ph: 701-787-6500

Valley City: 1524 8th Ave. SW., Valley City, ND 58072-4200 Ph: 701-845-8800

Dickinson: 1700 3rd Ave. W., Suite 101, Dickinson, ND 58601-3009 Ph: 701-227-6500

- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

