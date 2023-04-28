John Stevenson has earned the Certified Financial Fiduciary® (CFF) designation
Las Vegas, Nevada Retirement Advisor Earns National DesignationLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the ANSI National Accreditation Board awarded Accreditation status to the highly sought after Certified Financial Fiduciary designation. Making it 1 of only 11 financial designations in the entire country to obtain 3rd party accreditation from an industry-recognized body like ANSI/ANAB. As a retirement planner, John Stevenson has this accredited designation and is listed as a Certified Financial Fiduciary, and as such, has pledged to uphold the highest fiduciary standards in the financial industry. As a Certified Financial Fiduciary, John Stevenson focuses on not only giving people the best possible recommendations for their retirement but to do it without any conflict of interest. This means that when there is a superior product for his client, John is bound to recommend it, even if it means that his direct compensation is adversely affected. In working with a retirement planner, it is important to look for someone that holds this designation to ensure that people are given unbiased advice and recommendations leading to the best possible financial outcome for you and not the professional giving the advice.
John Stevenson, a prominent wealth protection educator, has been able to help thousands of people successfully strategize for retirement. With retirees living longer and retiring earlier, having a retirement income that cannot be outlived has been a growing concern for many seniors. His clients include teachers, business owners, executives, doctors, and entrepreneurs, to name a few. Not a single client has ever lost money due to market fluctuations.
John is also an expert in structuring Tax-Free Retirement Accounts, which help his clients build wealth safely and enjoy an extremely low tax burden or even zero taxes in retirement. His services focus on assisting people to Retire On Purpose, not just leave it to chance.
