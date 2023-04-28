Trinity Resort Services CEO Makes Guest Appearance on Mobius Vendor Partners’ “Bobcast”
Trinity Resort Services CEO Makes Guest Appearance on Mobius Vendor Partners' "Bobcast" Bob Kobek, President and CEO, MobiusVP Interviews Odilia Guiant
Trinity Contact: Odilia Guiant 619-200-1258
Bob Kobek, President and CEO, MobiusVP Interviews Odilia Guiant
Trinity Resort Services, which provides a comprehensive range of world-class services to the vacation ownership industry, including financial, reservations, and contact center services, was featured on MobiusVP’s “BobCast,” a series of podcasts featuring interviews covering a range of industries and service providers. Each episode concludes with a discussion of the guest’s charity of choice.
The conversation between Bob Kobek, President and CEO of MobiusVP and Odilia Guiant, CEO of Trinity Resort Services touched on subjects ranging from contact center processes, privacy issues and even Switzerland.
“It’s always exciting for me to bring clients together and foster relationships that may one day turn into professional alliances. This video podcast it a shining example of working together toward a common goal,” said Georgi Bohrod Gordon, Principal of GBG & Associates, a marcomm agency which counts MobiusVP and Trinity Resort Services amongst its valued clients.
For more information about how Trinity Resort Services works with clients to give them peace of mind and a strong bottom line, go to www.trinityresortservices.com, email info@trinityresortservices.com or call 702-747-7011.
About Trinity Resort Services
When you choose Trinity Resort Services, you are selecting an energetic team who understands the complexity of the vacation ownership/timeshare industry. In 2018, we opened our doors with a combined 70 years’ experience of delivering world-class service, particularly in Mexico and the Caribbean. We are a multi-lingual, experienced team of customer service professionals who understand your business and ease your work load so you can concentrate on quality vacation experiences for your members. Our philosophy focuses on People, Processes and Systems. These three pillars are the core of who we are and how we deliver Peace of Mind to our clients. About Mobius Vendor Partners
Founded in 1999, Mobius Vendor Partners (Mobius) is a business process design, management and performance improvement company with personnel committed to excellence in assessment and deployment. We help our client organizations increase efficiency and effectiveness to gain positive, bottom line impacts.
