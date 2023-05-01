TMRW Sports Selects CapTech to Build Scoring and Data Platforms for TGL

We knew immediately that they were the right partner as we reimagine golf in this hybrid format of virtual and live competition.” — Andrew Macaulay, Chief Technology Officer, TMRW Sports

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TMRW Sports, which is focused on building progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment today formally announced a multi-year partnership with CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), an award-winning technology consulting firm, in support of TGL, a primetime, tech-forward golf league and the first project of TMRW Sports.

CapTech is building a custom solution to aggregate all league competition data and game play technologies, including a golf simulator, launch monitors, motion capture, biometric data, and fan-driven experiences. CapTech will also organize data for real-time analysis and decision making by the golfers, including a custom-built app that they will use during the competition. Additionally, CapTech is developing and building a custom competition management platform to enable TGL to execute matches in a technology-driven competition.

CapTech has been working with TMRW Sports since October, 2022, and has also been integrally involved in planning TGL tech testing sessions.

“I’m incredibly excited to be partnering with TMRW Sports to support TGL,” said Sandy Williamson, CapTech Chairman. “This partnership enables us to support the growth of the game through cutting-edge technology and mixed media. The vision of TMRW Sports’s founders – Mike McCarley, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy – is to create a new approach to entertainment, and CapTech is well positioned to support that.”

“CapTech’s experience and expertise with complex data systems in live sports has helped us to identify opportunities and develop solutions to capitalize on them,” said Andrew Macaulay, Chief Technology Officer, TMRW Sports. “We knew immediately that they were the right partner as we reimagine golf in this hybrid format of virtual and live competition.”

“I am completely impressed with the scale of work they have been willing to roll up their sleeves on,” said Scott Armstrong, Vice President of Gameplay and Tech Integration, TMRW Sports. “They inspire critical thinking which leads to improvements to our product. The CapTech team, from top to bottom, quickly came to understand what we are trying to create and have been in lock step with us the entire time. CapTech has been one of our most-trusted advisors.”

CapTech has worked with several leading sports organizations – including the PGA TOUR, PGA of America and NASCAR – leveraging data and technology to create next-level experiences that shape the future of sports. Their work across competition data and scoring systems, data-driven customer journeys, and innovation and strategy help clients modernize and drive growth. CapTech is also a national Trustee of First Tee, a renowned organization dedicated to developing character in young people through the game of golf.

About TMRW Sports Group: (pronounced “tomorrow sports”)

Founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and sports executive Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports is focused on harnessing technology to build progressive approaches in sports, media, and entertainment to create new pathways for the next generation to enjoy sports. TMRW Sports’ first project, TGL, is an innovative league launched in partnership with the PGA TOUR. TMRW Sports is supported by an all-star roster of athletes, celebrities, and business leaders from the worlds of sports, media, technology, and finance who make up a powerful and diverse investor group. TMRW Sports joins Woods’ TGR Ventures and McIlroy’s Symphony Ventures, and is led by McCarley, founder and CEO. For more, visit TMRWSportsGroup.com.

TMRW Sports’ first project is TGL, an innovative, new golf league that fuses technology and live action with teams of PGA TOUR stars competing in a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens across a season of primetime matches starting early in 2024. Currently, 12 of the 18 players competing in TGL have been announced, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, and Rickie Fowler.

Teams: Six teams of three PGA TOUR players in head-to-head, match play.

• Tech-Infused Venue: A first-of-its-kind experience for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course combined with a tech-infused, short-game complex.

• Tech-Enabled Fan Experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a 2-hour, primetime televised match.

• Season: 15 regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches.

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that empowers clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.

— www.TMRWSportsGroup.com —

Media Contacts:

David Schaefer

SVP, Communications

David.Schaefer@TMRWSportsGroup.com

+46702877637 (mobile and WhatsApp)

407-429-8402 (U.S. mobile)

Adam Freifeld

Communications Consultant

Adam.Freifeld@TMRWSportsGroup.com

917-597-7762

Mary Everette Cann

Managing Director, Marketing

Mcann@captechconsulting.com

917-923-6673

PHOTO: Co-founders Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Founder, CEO Mike McCarley

https://1drv.ms/u/s!AmbOVH7D2xtmnXxXmsaXVAYSoHns?e=mO9CUb

TMRW SPORTS LOGO:

https://1drv.ms/u/s!AmbOVH7D2xtmnXroDiVqBhaoA2DB?e=z6MpeK

CAPTECH LOGO:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/16pOb0iGsYsjzE_8QRDrBMQQhucrZ-AYh?usp=sharing