TNI Design announces sustainable restaurant interior design trends for summer 2023

TNI Design sustainable restaurant interior

2023 is the year that sustainability and social consciousness in new restaurant design and construction will engage the industry

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative restaurant design studio TNI Design has announced their Restaurant Interior Design Sustainability Trends for Summer 2023.

With an increased awareness of their impact on the environment, customers are actively looking for restaurants that demonstrate sustainable solutions to global issues more than ever before. 2023 is the year that sustainability and social consciousness in new restaurant design and construction will engage the industry. Restaurants and cafes will begin to advertise at scale how they are actively reducing their environmental footprint through their use of sustainable building materials and deployment of alternative power. The restaurant industry has never been more vibrant and forward-thinking as it will be in 2023. TNI Design has identified some key trends that are really pushing the boundaries of sustainable creativity when it comes to new and upgraded designs. The top ten sustainable trends they have identified in 2023 are downloadable here.

Simple lighting adjustments, cutting edge biophilic design, smart water conservation fixtures, sustainable materials like hemp, and solar power are solutions designers and DIYers alike can incorporate to better address environmental impacts of their work.

These measures reduce power usage, lower energy costs, and in many cases reduce noise levels. Water use is also reduced. With severe weather becoming more frequent, protection against local power outages is now essential. Solar power is a viable solution and incentives offered by the government are another benefit of going green.

Reduced deforestation helps us all in the long run. Highly renewable hemp grows in 120 days, compared to 50-100 years for oak trees. Bamboo grows insanely fast as well, sometimes at a rate of 3 feet (90cm) per day, depending on the variety. To grow to full maturity only takes 1 to 5 years.

Reusable materials reduce trash pick-ups and fewer toxins are emitted into our air at many stages of the design process.

“For over two decades, Los Angeles-based TNI Design has been pushing the boundaries of what's possible in interior design and architecture. From restaurant and cafe remodels to luxury residential projects, this team does it all - delivering creative solutions that are also Earth friendly,” said Robert Ancill, the CEO of TNI Design and The Next Idea Group.

With a commitment to sustainability from day one, including pioneering works with hemp-based construction materials and LED lighting well before they were popularized; their ambition is clear: achieve net zero carbon emissions whenever achievable without sacrificing craftsmanship or aesthetic appeal. For more information, go to https://www.tnidesign.com.