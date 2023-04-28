Submit Release
$41.3M BOS Contract Awarded for NS Guantanamo Bay

BOS contracts support the daily operations of military installations. These services are essential to maintaining the readiness and well-being of military and civilian personnel, and their families.

“Overall, BOS contracts are critical to the success of military operations, especially in a remote location such as NS Guantanamo Bay,” said NAVFAC Southeast Director of Public Works Danny Villafane. “BOS contracts include a wide range of services, such as utility system operations, facilities management and repairs, and transportation.”

Facilities management is a crucial aspect of BOS. It involves the maintenance and upkeep of the physical infrastructure of the installation. This includes everything from repairing buildings and roads to managing utilities and waste disposal.

BOS services to be performed in this contract include family housing, facility management, facility investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, swimming pool maintenance, grounds maintenance and landscaping, utilities management, electrical, wastewater, water, and base support vehicles and equipment.

This contract was competitively procured by means of the Contract Opportunities SAM.gov website with two proposals received.

Work will be performed at NS Guantanamo Bay and is expected to be completed by November 2024.

