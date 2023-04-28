Road work beginning on US 85/S. Greeley Highway

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will continue work on US Highway 85/S. Greeley Highway on Monday, weather permitting.

Crews will address a section of US 85/S. Greeley Highway from mile markers 3.9-7.3. Work includes milling and paving. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for travelers through this project.

The project will then move to WY 216 through the town of Albin, from mile markers 15.7-16.2. The project is a continuation from 2022.

Motorists will likely encounter travel delays through the work zone, including potential lane shifts and lowered speed limits. Travelers should take it slow and stay alert for changing construction patterns.

The work is expected to be completed in June. All project schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.