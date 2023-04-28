FAA Opens Public Comment Period on Noise Policy Review

Washington - As part of the FAA’s ongoing commitment to address aircraft noise, the agency is asking for public comment on its Noise Policy Review (NPR). The agency published a Federal Register Notice (FRN) today to solicit comments and will hold virtual webinars.

The NPR will look at these key items and more based on input received from the public and stakeholders.

The FAA’s current use of DNL or Day-Night Average Sound Level as the primary noise metric for assessing cumulative aircraft noise exposure.

If and how alternative noise metrics may be used in lieu of or in addition to DNL to better inform agency decisions and improve FAA’s disclosure of noise impacts.

The community’s understanding of noise impacts and how to better manage and respond to community’s aviation noise concerns.

Ways to improve communications on proposed noise-related agency actions.

The findings from ongoing noise research, including the Neighborhood Environmental Survey and other research related to health impacts, speech interference, sleep disturbance, and economic impacts.

You can get involved with the NPR by submitting your comments to the FRN and/or attending one of our virtual webinars. The webinars will be held May 16, 18, 23 and 25 on Zoom. You can participate by Zoom or watch the meetings via live stream on the FAA’s YouTube account. Attendees watching the meeting on YouTube can submit questions using the platform’s chat feature. The FRN comment period runs May 1- July 31, 2023. Read and comment on the FRN get more information on our webinars here.