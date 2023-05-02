Expert Marketing Advisors Honored with the 2023 American Business Awards® for Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations
Recognition demonstrates Expert Marketing Advisors continued commitment to deliver best-in-class marketing outcomes
At eMa, we’re focused on understanding the needs and priorities of our clients in an ever-changing market, while bringing our world-class marketing expertise to realize successful outcomes. ”REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA , US, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Marketing Advisors, was named a winner of a silver Stevie Award in the Achievement in Management - Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® today.
— Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing Advisors
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
“Businesses need strategic partners that help them drive growth in uncertain markets,” said Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing Advisors. “At Expert Marketing Advisors, we’re focused on understanding the needs and priorities of our clients in an ever-changing market, while bringing our world-class marketing expertise to realize successful outcomes. We’re honored to receive this industry recognition and look forward to raising the bar.”
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Expert Marketing Advisors continues its winning streak with the Achievement in Management - Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations category. With a deep bench of marketing experts, the agency adds gasoline to organizations' marketing fire by executing a proven approach that increases awareness and boosts lead flow to accelerate marketing-driven growth.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
To learn more about Expert Marketing Advisors, reach out to pr@expertmarketingadvisors.com.
About Expert Marketing Advisors
Expert Marketing Advisors is a high tech, B-to-B marketing firm dedicated to providing key support for clients across marketing disciplines from SEO/SEM, Demand Generation, Marketing Operations and Program Delivery. With over 20 years of experience, our highly seasoned experts bring your marketing to the next level at a pace that your competition won’t be able to match. Working alongside your company, we help you accomplish your goals when you don't have the resources or time. Global agency brands such as SalesLoft, HubSpot, and ZoomInfo have trusted Expert Marketing Advisors to be a preferred partner. Follow Expert Marketing Advisors on LinkedIn, Twitter and read our Blog.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
