New Haven Barracks / Fugitive From Justice *Corrected*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE CORRECTED

CASE#: 23B5001589

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/27/23 at 2048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Fern Lake Road, Leicester, Vermont

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Trent Reilly Ingalls

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/27/23 at approximately 2048 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation near the intersection of US Route 7 & Fern Lake Road in the Town of Leicester. Over the course of the traffic stop, Ingalls was identified to have an extraditable warrant out of Delaware. Vermont State Police confirmed the warrant with the Delaware State Police and identified the original charges listed below under Delaware Penal Code:

Title 11 - Section 636: “Murder in the First Degree”

Title 11 - Section 1447A: “Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.”

Ingalls was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and was subsequently lodged and held without bail at Marble Valley Correctional Facility. Ingalls is currently being committed to await extradition to Delaware.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/28/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time