VSP BCI / Death investigation involving inmate 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Dan Trottier

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West – Berlin

DATE/TIME: 12:10 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation involving inmate

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, Rutland, VT / Connecticut

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a man who was in the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections. DOC staff notified VSP at about 12:10 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2026, that Jose Gonzalez, 51, a Connecticut resident who had been incarcerated at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, had died earlier in the day at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Per standard protocol, a detective from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was assigned to the case and began a death investigation.

The state police learned that Gonzalez initially was hospitalized for treatment of a health issue Feb. 27 at Rutland Regional Medical Center and transferred March 1 to UVMMC. He continued to receive care at the hospital until his death Friday.

The death does not appear to be suspicious. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

According to Department of Corrections records, Gonzalez had been incarcerated since November 2025.