Pickcel Introduces Artboard To Simplify Designing Digital Signage Content
With Pickcel's Artboard, designing content for screen-mediated business communications has become 10X faster.
The objective of developing Artboard was to allow the users a way to rapidly scale their content volume & frequency so that their screens never go blank or show irrelevant, outdated content.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading digital signage solution provider, Pickcel, has announced the launch of a new feature in its software product that will enable its users to create their signage content way faster. The in-app design tool, Artboard, will bring massive creative freedom and reduce the cost of hiring designers or external design agencies, the brand envisions.
— Basudev Saha, Co-Founder & CTO, Pickcel
Artboard is a complete in-house development of Pickcel to improve the experience and usefulness of their software application.
"Businesses invest tons in purchasing high-end displays but often miss fully utilizing their screens due to inadequate content. The main objective to come up with the Pickcel Artboard was to give our users a quick and easy way to increase their content volume & frequency so that their screens never go blank or show irrelevant, outdated content," says Basudev Saha, CTO of Pickcel.
Key features of Artboard:
- 100+ design templates ranging from infographics, workflow diagrams, digital menus, retail promos, and corporate branding
- Design capabilities for both 9:16 (vertical) and 16:9 (horizontal) screen layouts
- 1000+ stock images from Pickcel and Unsplash
- Option to save the created media as an image or HTML
Artboard also features a host of professional digital menu templates. The focus on digital menu designs comes from the fact that restaurant & hospitality businesses make up the third biggest customer segment of the company.
Pickcel also offers a dedicated digital menu board app in its app suite. The Menu Board app has a lot more dynamic features like showing real-time out-of-stock items, dynamic tagging of foods on the menu (for example, vegan, spicy, non-vegetarian), QR code addition, etc. "Restaurants often find designing a digital menu challenging because of the obvious rush and high unpredictability quotient of their industry. The Artboard templates will make an interesting and useful addition to their design arsenal."
Pickcel also plans to add more advanced features to Artboard, such as custom canvas size, more elements, text styles & effects, and integration with its app store widgets.
Key features of the Pickcel digital signage solution:
- Remote management, including remote software deployment, display registration, troubleshooting, and content publishing
- Support for multiple display types (video walls, interactive displays, billboards, menu boards, tablets)
- Advanced scheduling of content, creation of multiple schedules
- SOC2-certified for top-notch security
- Scope of integration with third-party servers & business tools, such as social media, analytics platforms, CRM, etc.
The Pickcel tech team also has the capabilities to remodel their solutions and develop a bespoke platform specifically tailored to the client's business needs.
About Pickcel:
Pickcel is a global digital signage software brand with solutions impacting various industries, such as retail, hospitality & food service, corporate, education, healthcare, and transportation. The company has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA). With an excellent portfolio of more than 5500+ clients, the name is trusted by SMBs and multinational brands alike. Marriott, Radisson, Etisalat, Mercedes, Amazon, Decathlon, and NEC, are some of their notable clients. The Pickcel software currently powers 100,000+ screens across 30 countries. The brand has several partnership programs and is always looking for collaborations with regional brands.
