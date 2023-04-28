CANADA SUPPORTS RAPID HOUSING PROJECTS FOR FIRST NATIONS IN NORTHEASTERN ALBERTA

BONNYVILLE, AB, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism, Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre announced funding of $11.4 million through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Project Stream to support projects with two Indigenous groups in Northeastern Alberta. These projects are providing safe and affordable housing to people who are at risk of homelessness, offering a place to call home. All projects are complete and residents are living in their new homes.

Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, near Bonnyville, has seen the construction of 17 new homes and renovation of 16 existing homes. The Government of Canada, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), contributed $5.1 million and Fishing Lake Metis Settlement contributed $360,000 in capital and $450,000 in land equity.

Whitefish Lake First Nation, near Atikameg, acquired 20 Ready to Move (RTM) homes for families in social need. The Government of Canada, through CMHC, contributed $5.5 million towards the project.

Quotes:

"No relationship is more important to the Government of Canada than the one with Indigenous Peoples. That is why our government is immediately taking steps to support better housing outcomes for Indigenous communities throughout Alberta through projects such as these. This funding will have a meaningful impact on creating new, affordable housing units for vulnerable individuals and families, particularly by taking into account the distinctive challenges encountered by First Nations communities in Alberta. Our government's National Housing Strategy is dedicated to providing affordable housing options to those who need them the most, all across the country." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Homelessness is a reality for far too many First Nations and Metis people as well as Albertans. We are working to ensure everyone in these communities has a safe place to call home. This investment through the Rapid Housing Initiative will help the most vulnerable citizens in Northwest Alberta. It will also make a difference in the ongoing work to end homelessness and ensure housing affordability in the province and across the country."– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism, Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre.

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units.

is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

