PLUNKETT RAYSICH ARCHITECTS ADDS SUPERINTENDENT, DR. MELISSA THOMPSON, AS DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION STRATEGY
Dr. Melissa Thompson, former Superintendent of Swallow Schools, joins PRA as the Director of Education Strategy
Plunkett Raysich Architects (PRA), a visionary leader in the design of K-12 education facilities for over 85 years, is excited to welcome Dr. Melissa Thompson as the new PRA Director of Education Strategy.
Dr. Thompson has served as Superintendent for the Swallow School District in Hartland, Wisconsin for 12 years. She began her career in education as a social studies teacher at Hortonville and Hartford High Schools, then later became an Assistant Principal and Activities/Athletic Director and High School Principal in the Waukesha School District. Throughout her career, Dr. Thompson has spoken at many professional conventions and graduate programs on a variety of topics, including School Finance in Wisconsin, Adolescent Literacy and Effective Curriculum and Programmatic Review Processes, Strategic Planning and School Improvement, the Master Facilities Planning Process, Community Engagement, School Board Member Orientation and Relationships, School Safety, Compensation Model Development, and more.
The role of education and the function of schools has continuously evolved, and the complexity of services places increasing pressure on our educational institutions. Dr. Thompson will be an integral part of PRA’s School Design and Education Studio. She will help translate an educator’s viewpoint of the learning environment as well as the challenges placed upon educators and students alike. She will play a vital part in ensuring services remain sensitive to the needs of both learners and educators and further elevate the learning and teaching experience through architectural design.
“To truly meet the needs of the communities we serve it is critical that we, as learning environment planners, capture the myriad needs of the clients: The students, educators, and community members,” said Partner Nicholas Kent. “By adding a practitioner with Melissa’s depth of knowledge and experience, we believe we can connect more effectively with those users to dive deeper into their needs and provide guidance on issues beyond architectural and interior design. Ultimately, our goal is to truly provide positive change in schools and the communities in which they reside."
Dr. Thompson will join the PRA team in July 2023, focusing first on public communication and community engagement, educational space planning, and user experience growth consulting, “I have been extremely fortunate over the past 25 years as an educator and leader to be surrounded by students, staff, community members, colleagues and family who helped me learn and evolve my professional expertise and skill set in school and district settings. Joining the Education Studio at PRA is an exciting opportunity to support school stakeholders in finding solutions right for their communities across Wisconsin and in other regions of the United States. I am looking forward to contributing to that work,” stated Dr. Thompson
PRA is dedicated to strategic evolution to serve clients in new ways. The new PRA Director of Education Strategy augments the firm’s ability to design the nuances in today’s learning environments and allows a richer skillset to help clients through new educational consulting services. Incorporating an experienced educator as an integral part of the School Design and Education Studio allows PRA to reinforce its mission to strengthen communities through empathy and design.
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935 specializes in planning, architecture, and interior design of healthcare, senior living, K12 education, higher education, civic, religious, corporate, residential, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. PRA services clients from offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, Austin, Texas, and Sarasota, Florida. Engage with PRA Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, or visit www.prarch.com.
