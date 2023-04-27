Denis Manturov holds several international meetings

RUSSIA, April 27 - President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov. They discussed industrial cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan.

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia, as well as bilateral relations at international and regional organisations.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of interaction between the two countries in promising trade and economic areas, especially in industry and the implementation of large investment projects, as well as active cooperation through the creation of industrial parks in free economic zones.

Denis Manturov noted the good growth rate of mutual trade. Over the past year, it increased by 18 percent to $1.4 billion.

The sides focused on cooperation in light industry. The industry’s products make up a significant share of imports from Tajikistan. In addition, the countries are implementing joint projects for full-cycle production, from raw materials to tailoring and shoe production.

Work is underway to develop cooperation in the mining industry. Today, several Russian companies are considering taking part in mining exploration. Cooperation in nuclear energy and medicine was also discussed.

The development of a network of Gemotest medical laboratories is another positive example of practical partnership. The first laboratory opened in 2021, and today there are more than 30 of them. There are plans to open 75 new ones in the next year and a half. At the beginning of 2023, five regional centres in Tajikistan were equipped with Russian-made mobile sanitary and epidemiological laboratories as part of a project of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilisation and Development.

Denis Manturov also met with Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda and Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan Sherali Kabir.