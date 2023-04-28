Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Baby Pacifier Accessory (FJK-383)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to find a pacifier, especially in a dark or dimly lit nursery," said an inventor, from Tamarac, Fla., "so I invented the PACI FINDER. My design would save time and effort when searching for a missing pacifier."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to locate a lost or misplaced baby pacifier. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of searching for the pacifier. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it reduces frustration. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-FJK-383, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-baby-pacifier-accessory-fjk-383-301809706.html

SOURCE InventHelp

