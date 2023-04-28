InventHelp Inventor Develops Bracket Device for a TIG Torch (LBT-456)

Submit Release
PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create an effective holding device to keep a TIG torch free and clear of contaminating particles and debris," said an inventor, from York, Pa., "so I invented the WELDING CONCEPT. My design can be conveniently set on or affixed to the work table so it is ready for welding procedures."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective bracket device for holding a welding TIG torch. In doing so, it ensures that the TIG torch is supported and ready for use. It also helps keep it free from local shop contaminants and it increases safety, convenience and efficiency. The invention features a simple and ergonomic design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for professional welders, metal products manufacturers, industrial workers, and do-it-yourself welding enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LBT-456, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

