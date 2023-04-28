LambdaTest Adds More Intuitive Features to Its End-to-End Test Orchestration Platform HyperExecute

New features like job scheduling, job archiving, detailed test history, and support for Tricentis Tosca are now live on HyperExecute

LambdaTest, an intelligent omnichannel digital experience testing cloud platform, has added a host of new features to its end-to-end test execution and orchestration platform HyperExecute. Users can now get deeper insights and ensure better decision-making while also increasing their release velocity with HyperExecute.

With the framework and language-agnostic HyperExecute, QA and development teams can now move from ‘how to test' to ‘what to test'. It also comes with flexible deployment options.

Now, with the new feature ‘test history', testers will get complete historical test execution context on how a particular test case has been behaving for the last 20 executions. This helps teams figure out whether the failure in a test case is of value or if it has been failing frequently, giving an important insight into the test case.

On the ‘job' front, with ‘job scheduling', users can simply direct HyperExecute to the jobs that have to be executed at their preferred time and let HyperExecute do the rest. Teams can set multiple schedules for a project. Finally, with ‘job archiving', development teams can archive jobs that are not of importance and can even refer to them later.

HyperExecute has also added support for Tricentis Tosca. Users, in order to distribute their Tosca test cases, can set up the project via HyperExecute and run the execution lists directly from the HyperExecute platform. HyperExecute spins up Just-in-Time testing environments for the scripts and is able to automatically distribute them to be run in parallel.

"Technology is evolving at a rapid pace and customers expect faster innovation from companies. However, software testing velocity is a roadblock. A continuous test execution and orchestration platform that is fast, reliable, secure, and scalable is the need for businesses today. HyperExecute is the answer. We are continuously looking for ways to enhance HyperExecute. Our aim is to be the go-to digital highway for testing," said Mayank Bhola, Co-founder and Head of Products, LambdaTest. "Also, we have a refreshing new feel to the product. With the added features, HyperExecute will be able to do a lot more heavy lifting and free up the time of QAs and developers that can be better used for other important tasks."

LambdaTest has also announced the launch of its digital experience testing cloud for enterprises. The offering will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by providing a best-in-class, 360-degree test execution and orchestration platform coupled with insightful test analytics and customizable deployment options–public cloud, single tenant, or on-premise.

For more details, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/hyperexecute

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005237/en/