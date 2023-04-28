Tradr Propels Traders Forward with Instant Funding

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - Tradr, a leading prop firm in London, is excited to announce its latest innovation - an instant funding model that allows traders to access Tradr's capital without having to take on a challenge. This game-changing move comes after the company's impressive growth and reinforces Tradr's commitment to being at the forefront of the industry.

"Our instant funding model is a testament to our core values of innovation, flexibility, and support for our traders," said Tradr's CEO, Ben Johnson. "We're thrilled to offer this new funding option, which will give our traders more freedom to grow their accounts and take advantage of market opportunities."

Tradr's instant funding model includes a generous scale-up plan, which allows traders to increase their capital allocation as they achieve certain profit targets.

"We want to give our traders the tools they need to succeed, and that means offering a funding model that is both flexible and supportive," said Tradr's CTO, Daniel Hanley. "Our new instant funding model, along with the scale-up plan, is designed to help traders grow their accounts and achieve their trading objectives."

Tradr also offers two other options: the 2-stage evaluation model and the 1-stage express model. This allows traders to choose the option that best suits their needs and trading style, providing flexibility and customization that is unparalleled in the industry.

"Tradr has always been committed to providing the best possible trading environment for our traders," said Johnson. "With our new instant funding model, we're taking that commitment to the next level."

Users can join today and experience the benefits of their instant funding model, generous scale-up plan, and unmatched support.

