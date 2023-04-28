Filgrastim Market Expected to Reach US$ 740 Million by 2030 | CAGR 2.8% [PDF Version]

Filgrastim Market1

Filgrastim Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Apotex, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Kirin Holding (Kyowa Kirin), Novartis, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Toksöz Group (Arven).



Filgrastim is a medication used to stimulate the production of white blood cells in the body. It is a type of protein known as a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), which is produced naturally by the body to stimulate the bone marrow to produce white blood cells. Filgrastim is used to treat neutropenia, which is a low level of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that helps fight infections. Neutropenia can be caused by a variety of factors, including chemotherapy or radiation therapy for cancer, bone marrow transplant, or certain medical conditions.



Filgrastim works by stimulating the bone marrow to produce more white blood cells, which can help reduce the risk of infection and improve overall health. It is typically given as an injection under the skin or into a vein. While filgrastim is generally well-tolerated, some people may experience side effects such as bone pain, headache, fatigue, or fever. Rarely, serious side effects such as allergic reactions or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) can occur.



Filgrastim Market Statistics: The global Filgrastim market is projected to reach $0.74 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 2.80% from 2021 to 2030.



Filgrastim Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Filgrastim research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Filgrastim industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Filgrastim which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

Understanding “marketing effectiveness” on a continual basis, help determine the potential of advertising and marketing communications and allow to use of best practices to utilize untapped audience. In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why the target market is not giving attention, we ensure the Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume* (if Applicable).



The segments and sub-section of Filgrastim market is shown below:

By Drug Type: Biologic and Biosimilar



By Indication: Chemotherapy induced Neutropenia, Chronic Neutropenia and Others



By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Apotex, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Kirin Holding (Kyowa Kirin), Novartis, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Toksöz Group (Arven).



Important years considered in the Filgrastim study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Filgrastim Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Filgrastim Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Filgrastim in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Filgrastim market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Filgrastim market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Filgrastim Market

Filgrastim Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Filgrastim Market by Application/End Users

Filgrastim Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Filgrastim Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Filgrastim Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Filgrastim (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Filgrastim Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



