Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Expected to Reach US$ 1.3 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 5.6% [PDF Version]

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are BPB Medica – Biopsybell, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Globus Medical Inc., Halma plc. (IZI Medical Products), Joimax GmbH, Medtronic plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Seawon Meditech, Stryker Corporation, and Zavation.



Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are minimally invasive surgical procedures used to treat compression fractures of the spine, which can be caused by osteoporosis or other conditions that weaken the bones. Vertebroplasty involves the injection of a special type of cement (bone cement) into the fractured vertebra, which stabilizes the bone and provides pain relief. The procedure is typically performed under local anesthesia with the guidance of X-ray or CT imaging.



Kyphoplasty is similar to vertebroplasty, but it involves the use of a balloon to create a space in the compressed vertebral body before the bone cement is injected. The balloon is inflated to restore the height of the collapsed vertebra and create a cavity where the cement can be injected. This technique can restore the shape of the vertebral body and can be useful in reducing spinal deformity.



Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Statistics: The global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market size was valued at $757.10 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,308.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

The segments and sub-section of Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market is shown below:

By Product: Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty



By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: BPB Medica – Biopsybell, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Globus Medical Inc., Halma plc. (IZI Medical Products), Joimax GmbH, Medtronic plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Seawon Meditech, Stryker Corporation, and Zavation.



Important years considered in the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



