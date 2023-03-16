Optometry Equipment Market Expected to Reach US$ 7.8 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 6.3% [PDF Version]

Optometry Equipment Market

The global optometry equipment market size is projected to reach $7,812.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The global optometry equipment market size is projected to reach $7,812.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Carl Zeiss AG, OCULUS, Inc., Heine Optotechnik, Canon Inc., NIDEK Co Ltd, Revenio Group PLC, Kowa American Corporation, Essilor Luxottica, Halma plc, Topcon Corporation.



Optometry equipment refers to the various tools and devices used by optometrists to examine and diagnose vision problems, and to prescribe and dispense corrective eyewear. Optometry equipment includes a range of instruments used to assess and measure different aspects of eye function and health, such as Auto Refractors, Phoropters, Slit Lamps, Tonometers, Ophthalmoscopes, Retinal cameras.



Other optometry equipment includes visual field analyzers, optical coherence tomography (OCT) machines, color vision testing equipment, and various tools for measuring and fitting contact lenses.



The segments and sub-section of Optometry Equipment market is shown below:

By Type: Refractor, Slit lamp, Retinal Camera, Optical imaging, Tonometer, Lensometer, Perimeter, Others



By Application: Cataract, Glucoma, Refractive Errors, Age related macular degeneration, Others



By End User: Clinic and Speciality clinic, Hospital



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Carl Zeiss AG, OCULUS, Inc., Heine Optotechnik, Canon Inc., NIDEK Co Ltd, Revenio Group PLC, Kowa American Corporation, Essilor Luxottica, Halma plc, Topcon Corporation.



Important years considered in the Optometry Equipment study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Optometry Equipment Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



