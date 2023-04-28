Urinary Self-Catheter Market Expected to Reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 4.1% [PDF Version]

Urinary Self-Catheter Market1

Urinary Self-Catheter Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Asid Bonz GmbH, B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickson and Company (C.R. Bard), Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Hollister, Inc., Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc., Medtronic Plc., and Teleflex Incorporated.



Urinary self-catheterization is a medical procedure that involves the insertion of a thin, flexible tube called a catheter into the bladder through the urethra. This is usually done to drain urine from the bladder when a person is unable to do so on their own due to a medical condition or injury.



Self-catheterization is typically performed by the patient themselves, with proper instruction and training from a healthcare professional. The procedure is often used to manage urinary retention, which is the inability to empty the bladder completely, or to treat urinary incontinence, which is the involuntary loss of urine.



Urinary Self-Catheter Market Statistics: The global Urinary Self-Catheter market is expected to reach $2,387 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.



Urinary Self-Catheter Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Urinary Self-Catheter research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Urinary Self-Catheter industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Urinary Self-Catheter which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of Urinary Self-Catheter market is shown below:

By Product Type: Intermittent Catheter and External Catheter



By Type: Male Type Catheter and Female Type Catheter



By Application: Benign Prostate Hyperplasia, Urinary Incontinence, Spinal Cord Injuries, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Asid Bonz GmbH, B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickson and Company (C.R. Bard), Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Hollister, Inc., Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc., Medtronic Plc., and Teleflex Incorporated.



Important years considered in the Urinary Self-Catheter study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Urinary Self-Catheter Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Introduction about Urinary Self-Catheter Market

Urinary Self-Catheter Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Urinary Self-Catheter Market by Application/End Users

Urinary Self-Catheter Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Urinary Self-Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Urinary Self-Catheter Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Urinary Self-Catheter (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Urinary Self-Catheter Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



