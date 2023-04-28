Michelman’s Innovative Primer Solutions Help Capture Market Opportunities and Accelerate Growth - See at Dscoop Edge

Jan Denies, HP Indigo Global Account Manager

Michelman to spotlight its water-based in-line and off-line primers, overprint varnishes, and strengtheners for HP Indigo press owners at Dscoop Edge World Expo

Our solutions contribute to the sustainability of printed materials and enable printing on a wider variety of substrates, including substrates created from recycled or renewably-sourced materials.” — Jan Denies

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman will spotlight its water-based in-line and off-line primers, overprint varnishes, and strengtheners for HP Indigo press owners at the Dscoop Edge St. Louis World Expo. The digital printing industry has benefited from Michelman's collaborative innovation with HP Indigo for nearly 20 years.

Michelman collaborated with HP Indigo to offer DigiPrime®, the preferred HP-certified press primers for paper and film media that produce the best possible output. Its excellent adhesion to a wide variety of substrates and HP Indigo ElectroInk offers versatility and security for applications, including flexible packaging, high-performance labels, folding cartons, and commercial printing.

DigiGuard® Plus strengtheners enhance HP-validated UV OPVs' performance in combination with Michelman's DigiPrime® priming solutions. It allows press owners to increase addressable market size, better serve high-performance label markets, and produce more with HP Indigo digital label presses.

In addition to its exhibit, Michelman's Jan Denies, HP Indigo Global Account Manager, will be presenting an educational session entitled "Choosing the Right Primer for Your In-Line Label Applications." Denies commented, "It’s always good to take a fresh look at how to optimize available technologies as products and conditions evolve. During this session, we will discuss some of the criteria that need to be considered when choosing primers for in-line label applications. A few of the topics we will cover include: how ink adhesion varies based on the type of substrate, determining which coat weight will help you meet your product specifications, and selecting the best suited primer for your particular needs.”

Denies added, “Our solutions contribute to the sustainability of printed materials and enable printing on a wider variety of substrates, including substrates created from recycled or renewably-sourced materials. We provide these benefits without negatively impacting the inherent recyclability, repulpability, or compostability of the finished article. Select Michelman primers have been extensively tested and conform to leading industry standards for use in compostable packaging.”

As further testament to Michelman’s commitment to sustainability, the company was recently awarded the coveted EcoVadis Gold rating. The EcoVadis sustainability assessment is an evaluation of how well a company has integrated the principles of sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) across four main themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Michelman will exhibit in booth #109 at the Dscoop Edge St. Louis World Expo, held May 7-10, 2023, at America's Center in St. Louis, MO. “Choosing the Right Primer for Your In-Line Label Applications” will be presented by Denies on Monday, May 8 at 1:45 PM.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.