SUNATION ENERGY REACHES 100-MW SOLAR ENERGY MILESTONE

On April 27, 2023, SUNation Energy reached its 100-megawatt (MW) milestone for solar energy installed in the company’s history.

PORT JEFFERSON STATTION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 27, two months before reaching its 20th anniversary, SUNation Energy reached its 100-megawatt (MW) milestone for solar energy installed in the company’s history. Through a combination of residential and commercial solar installations, this achievement is not only a celebration for the SUNation team, but for Long Island and New York State’s clean energy goals.

A special event was held on April 27 at the home of the Friedman Family of Port Jefferson Station whose solar installation pushed SUNation past this incredible goal. As the solar company’s team worked to install solar panels on the roof, CEO and founder Scott Maskin welcomed the Friedman family to the SUNation Family and commemorated the company’s achievement.

“There are less than 100 regional companies throughout the entire country that have reached this milestone,” said Maskin. “Today there are nearly 300,000 solar panels out there right now working and we’re saving homeowners $20M annually. That’s $20M that is reinvested in local restaurants and shopping. It stays in our local economy. This is what makes me tick.”

Not only are the Friedmans getting solar panels, they are getting the complete “SUNation Future-Proofed Home” energy package: solar, roofing, energy storage, a smart electrical panel, and EV charging. This home energy upgrade includes a 34-panel REC/Enphase PV system which will save the homeowners approximately $3,200 a year in energy savings, a brand new roof installed by the GAF Master Elite Certified SUNation team, a Tesla Powerwall backup energy system, a SPAN IO Smart Electrical Panel to automate their energy use, and a SPAN EV charger, creating the greatest opportunity to create and use clean, renewable energy while keeping energy costs low. This installation proudly displays the technical advances of the industry and SUNation’s dedication to their world class customer experience.

“They’ve future-proofed their home from electric rates, fuel volatility, and they’re doing their part for a sustainable future for their family, their neighbors, and our grid,” said Maskin.

In attendance at SUNation’s 100MW event were CEO of Pineapple Energy Kyle Udseth, CEO of LIPA Tom Falcone, Policy Director for NYSEIA Jonathan Cohen, Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine, Councilman and Deputy Supervisor for Town of Brookhaven Dan Panico, Councilwoman for Town of Brookhaven Jane Bonner, and Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker.

“This is a big milestone,” said Falcone. “To have gotten to this point to be the largest in solar here on Long Island and build a great business, and you do see the future here.”

To reach this 100-MW of solar energy milestone, SUNation has installed over 8,000 solar arrays totaling nearly 300K solar panels for residential and commercial properties plus several donated solar arrays as part of the company’s not-for-profit foundation SUNation Cares.

“We’re facing a great challenge as a nation,” said Supervisor Romaine. “We have to move away from fossil fuels. There’s no question, SUNation is a leader. They’ve fought for everyone in the solar industry because it has become the premiere organization in solar and roofing.”

This milestone also helps push New York State closer to its goal of reaching six gigawatts, or six billion watts, of energy installed by 2025 as part of the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“To do 100MW and to do it [mostly] on roofs of houses is amazing,” Romaine continued. “This is the company that has pioneered the way here in Suffolk County on Long Island and in Brookhaven. We have so many [solar permits] now because people are waking up to what the future is. This is the future.”

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, currently serves Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island and will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in June 2023, making another momentous milestone for the solar company and its 160 employees.

“We’ve solidified growth and stability for the SUNation team and their loyal customers,” said Pineapple CEO Udseth. “We’re so proud of what SUNation has accomplished today and are here to continue supporting this team to help them deliver on the promises they’ve made not just for today, but for the next 25 years and beyond.”



About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, is the local solar and energy expert trusted by over 8,000 Long Islanders since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality equipment with an exceptional customer experience. Based in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., SUNation Energy offers the complete in-house sustainable energy experience including residential and commercial solar installation, community solar, roofing, backup battery storage, EV charging, and more.

Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Long Island Veterans and their families. Through the company’s consistent efforts towards excellence, SUNation has been named Best of Long Island 14 years in a row and was named among Long Island’s Top Workplaces for 2022.