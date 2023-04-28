2023 Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon Announces Education Partnership with PSI Solutions

PSI and Cleveland Marathon

The Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon announced an educational initiative with PSI Solutions, a leading provider of school health & educational solutions.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon announced today an educational initiative with Twinsburg-based PSI Solutions (PSI), a leading provider of school health and educational solutions. The initiative provides resources and support to local schools, students and community members on both race weekend and beyond.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon to raise the power of education," said Meredith Sitko, Director of Strategy and Operations at PSI. "We believe partnership is critical to success in all arenas; it's certainly the foundation of our model. This work showcases our commitment to the whole child, and the whole educator, by promoting physical, as well as mental well-being.”

PSI will host a specially-designed “Education Station” during the race at Metro Catholic, a partner school located on the marathon route. The station will provide aid to participants who work in the education field and a home for their supporters to cheer them on.

In addition, PSI will sponsor an education race team and the UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital Kids’ Run. PSI is the Official School Health and Educational Support Services Partner of UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

“We love working with both these organizations,” Sitko added. “It is not surprising that the mission of each of our pillar partners in the area, UH and the Cleveland Marathon, align so seamlessly.”

"We are grateful for the support of the PSI team in our mission to promote health and wellness in our community," said Ralph Staph, Cleveland Marathon Race Director. "Whether you decide to run your first 5k, or your latest marathon, you learn a lot about yourself on the course, and in your training. PSI’s commitment to education aligns perfectly with our values, and we are excited to work together to make a positive impact on the lives of local teachers and students."

PSI has been a trusted partner in education and health for over 45 years, providing support services to schools and communities across the state of Ohio and beyond. PSI invites all members of the community to join them in raising the power of education at the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon. To learn more about PSI Solutions and their commitment to education and health, visit their website at www.psi-solutions.org.

About PSI Solutions

PSI is a leading provider of educational and health solutions, serving schools and communities across the county for over 45 years. The company's mission is to improve the lives of individuals by providing high-quality educational and health services that empower students, families, and communities to achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.psi-solutions.org.

About the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon

One of the 50 oldest races in the country, the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon features the following opportunities: Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K and Challenge Series. Online registration and additional information are available at clevelandmarathon.com.

There are opportunities for non-profit organizations to raise funds through their participation in the race through Cleveland Marathon Charities. Find out more at clevelandmarathon.com.