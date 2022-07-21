PSI Earns Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces for the 7th Year In a Row

PSI Earns Top Workplaces 2022

Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer have recognized PSI as one of the top-25 large workplaces in the Northeast Ohio area for the seventh year in a row.

OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer have recognized PSI as one of the Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces for the seventh year in a row. PSI was identified as one of the top-25 large workplaces in the Northeast Ohio area which included other companies such as Rocket Mortgage, Progressive Insurance, and Sherwin-Williams. The companies included on this list are determined by employee feedback gathered by a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC.

“This team makes me proud day-in and day-out,” said Steve Rosenberg, CEO & President. “Our success in our mission and vision lies heavily in the culture that exists at PSI. Without the ‘WE,’ we would not have been able to continue to provide and innovate after multiple decades.”

For career opportunities at PSI, go to psi-solutions.org/careers OR reach out at (330) 425-8474.



PSI IS THE LARGEST EDUCATIONAL PROVIDER IN THE MIDWEST OVER THE LAST 40 YEARS.

What took root in an early initiative focused on school psychological intervention for underserved students has grown over four decades to meet the needs of the whole child in the context of today’s complex social and educational setting. Providing high-quality, innovative educational services in cost-efficient models assists hundreds of thousands of children in improving their grades, attitudes, health, and behavior. PSI empowers each system’s educational professionals to achieve more, lead more effectively and offer every student a better opportunity to succeed in school and, ultimately, in life.