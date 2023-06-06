Eventdex Supercharges Scan Attendee with Event Web App for Enhanced Event Management

Eventdex now offers a Scan Attendee web version complementing its popular mobile app. A Scan Attendee Web App for Onsite Badge Printing and Check-Ins

MORGANVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventdex, a leading event management software company based in Morganville, New Jersey, has announced the introduction of robust new features for its Scan Attendee platform. The new features are designed to enhance the networking experience for attendees, making it easier and more efficient to connect with the right people at virtual events. Event planners better manage important attendees and ensure that they receive the best possible experience at events.

Eventdex now offers a Scan Attendee web version complementing its popular mobile app. This app is designed to streamline the check-in process for events, providing a smarter event experience for exhibitors and attendees. With its attendee badge scanning feature and live event app, it provides a smarter event experience for exhibitors and attendees alike. With the ability to print color and black and white badges on USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Air print configurations, using Zebra, Brother, Epson, HP, and other printers, the Scan Attendee web version offers flexibility and customization. Integrated with Avery Templates, users can select their preferred design. Accessible from any PC or Mac with internet connectivity, this web version is ideal for professional event planners and organizers of gatherings large or small. Simplify your event check-in process with Eventdex's Scan Attendee web version.

Eventdex has expanded its repertoire by introducing a host of new features and functionalities:

VIP Alerts Feature

It is designed to help event planners keep track of important attendees such as sponsors, speakers, and other key stakeholders. By setting up alerts for these individuals, event planners can ensure that they are notified of any important updates or changes to the event schedule, and can provide them with the personalized attention they need to make the most of their time at the event. Eventdex's VIP alerts in the scan attendee application can be a game-changer for events, as they allow organizers to create personalized experiences for their most important guests. By providing real-time updates and exclusive access to certain areas or activities, VIP alerts can help create a sense of exclusivity and excitement that can really elevate the event experience.

Disclaimer Signature

The disclaimer signature feature provides liability protection for organizers and sets clear expectations for attendees. It also collects essential attendee data, making it easier for organizers to track attendance and follow up with attendees after the event. The disclaimer signature feature is easy to use and can be customized to suit the needs of any event. Attendees simply need to read and sign the disclaimer before attending the event, which ensures they understand and accept the risks associated with attending the event. By utilizing the disclaimer signature feature on Eventdex's event platform, organizers can be assured that their event is safe and responsible, and attendees can enjoy it with peace of mind.

Bluetooth Printing with Zebra ZD621 Printer and Brother Bluetooth Printers

As event organizers look for ways to improve the event check-in process for attendees, Bluetooth printers are emerging as a powerful tool to simplify attendee scanning and improve overall event efficiency. Bluetooth event badge printing is another feature in Eventdex's repertoire. Bluetooth printing on Eventdex's scan attendee app with ZD621 and Brother Bluetooth printers allows users to easily print documents, photos, and other content directly from their mobile devices or laptops without the need for cables or a Wi-Fi network. Simply pair the printer with the device using Bluetooth, select the printer from the printing menu, and send the print job. Bluetooth printing offers mobility and flexibility, making it a popular choice for various settings. Bluetooth printing is a convenient and efficient way to print on the go.

PVC Plastic Badge Printing with Zebra Z10C Printers

Eventdex has also added another feather to its cap with the integration of PVC badge printing capabilities using Zebra Z10C Printers. This addition marks a significant milestone for Eventdex, enabling the seamless production of high-quality PVC plastic event credentials. PVC plastic cards ensure long-lasting durability, making them ideal for multi-day events or conferences. The Zebra Z10C Printers guarantee sharp and vibrant prints, enabling event badges to serve as effective branding tools while enhancing event security. The Zebra Z10C Printers bring advanced technology and exceptional print quality to Eventdex's platform, offering a reliable solution for producing durable and professional PVC badges. With this enhancement, Eventdex further upscales its comprehensive suite of event management tools, providing event organizers with a streamlined process for creating secure and visually appealing event credentials.

Barcode Printing with Datamax-O'Neil Mark III Desktop Barcode Printers

With mobile applications available for both iOS and Android devices, attendees. Eventdex has integrated the reliable performance of the Datamax-O'Neil Mark III Desktop Barcode Printer, which is known for its versatility and user-friendly operation, into its event web app. This compact printer features high-quality thermal transfer printing technology, enabling the production of accurate and clear barcode labels for various event applications such as attendee check-ins, session tracking, and access control. This collaboration aims to enhance barcode printing capabilities at events, ensuring efficient and streamlined operations. This printer seamlessly integrates with Eventdex's platform, providing a hassle-free barcode printing experience. With its compact design and durable performance, the printer ensures reliable operations during events of any scale.

QZ Tray Integration with Eventdex

Introducing a game-changing integration with QZ.io for effortless event printing and device communication. QZ Tray is a powerful cross-browser and cross-platform plugin that enables effortless printing and device communication with serial/USB devices. With its robust functionality and extensive compatibility, QZ Tray offers seamless printing solutions for event management, streamlining operations, and enhancing overall efficiency.

Eventdex's event software makes event planning and execution more streamlined and efficient, enabling event organizers to create successful events that meet their specific needs and goals. Our features like B2B Matchmaking, Lead Retrieval, and Hybrid - Virtual Event platforms are designed to enhance your event experience.

To know more about Eventdex's new features, or if you have an event, conference, or trade show coming up, visit our website www.eventdex.com, or e-mail us at sales@eventdex.com.