Eventdex partners with One World Rental to offer complete Event Management Solutions

Eventdex partners with One World Rental

Eventdex, a leading event management software company has announced its new collaboration with One World Rental, a global event technology rental company.

MORGANVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventdex, a leading event management software company based in Morganville, New Jersey, has announced its new collaboration with One World Rental, a global event technology rental company. One World Rental is known for the deployment of cutting-edge event technology solutions anywhere in the world, guaranteed. They offer a wide range of event technology solutions, including iPads, laptops, smartphones, VR equipment, AV equipment, EPOS, printers, kiosks, and other event equipment. This collaboration will enable Eventdex to offer a wide range of complete event management solutions to its clients, including both software and hardware. The company's goal is to simplify the event planning process for its clients, allowing them to focus on delivering a great event experience to their attendees. By partnering with One World Rental, Eventdex can now offer a one-stop solution for event organizers, allowing them to rent all the hardware they need to run a successful event, directly from the Eventdex platform.

Eventdex's collaboration with One World Rental is a significant step towards improving the overall event experience for event planners and attendees. By offering a wide range of hardware rental options, event organizers can now provide attendees with the latest technology and equipment, ensuring a seamless and efficient event experience. Additionally, this collaboration will help event organizers save time and reduce costs associated with purchasing and maintaining hardware equipment. One World Rental is a global provider of event technology solutions, offering a wide range of hardware rental options to event organizers. With a presence in over 50 countries, One World Rental provides event organizers with the latest technology and equipment, ensuring a seamless and efficient event experience.

Eventdex is a leading provider of online event management software based in New Jersey, United States. With a wide range of features and functionalities, Eventdex provides comprehensive solutions for event planning, execution, and analysis. From event registrations and ticketing, lead retrieval, B2B matchmaking, onsite event check-in and badge printing app, hybrid event platform, mobile event app, post-event surveys, and robust reporting. Eventdex offers a one-stop shop for all of your event management needs. With its user-friendly interface and customizable options, the software allows event organizers to create a unique and engaging experience for attendees while streamlining the planning process.

If you have an event, conference, or trade show coming up, e-mail us at sales@eventdex.com for pricing information and a free product demo.