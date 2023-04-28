Vito Guarino of The MPM Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MARLTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From humble beginnings in Newark and Belleville, NJ, to working in law enforcement, to participating in undercover drug busts, to now running a well-respected private investigation firm, this is the exciting story of Vito Guarino.

Vito Guarino is the Chief Operating Officer of the MPM Group which is a multi-faceted private investigation firm that has worldwide capabilities. Touted by Vito as a “one stop shop,” they handle all types of investigations from criminal defense, fraud cases, divorce, bankruptcy and many others. Additional services include complex litigation support, subject experts, cyber and digital forensics, paralegal services as well as prison and inmate advocacy services. While they work with attorneys and other legal staff, they are NOT a law firm, nor do they offer legal advice.

The MPM staff mostly consists of extremely experienced former federal agents as well as other various law enforcement officials. In addition, MPM maintains a cadre of vetted law enforcement contractors throughout the spectrum of law enforcement worldwide. They include the FBI, DEA, IRS, Secret Service, Homeland Security, state and local law enforcement experts and former U.S. military Special Operations (SpecOps) personnel located in various locations throughout the free-world. MPM will often work with the defense counsel of any given case, review the discovery/evidence, and will make recommendations to a client that will best serve a favorable outcome. It is solely up to the client whether they choose to heed the recommendations of MPM.

“Because what I do is so diverse, I enjoy it,” asserts Vito. “Every case is different. Every client is different. My goal is to give them the best defense possible. Sometimes, it’s better to instruct the client to plead guilty.”

“I am most proud of the opportunities that I had in my career to develop to where I am now,” mentions Vito. “I took advantage of them when they presented themselves. I accepted the challenges, and it took me to where I am now – 4 years as Chief Operating Officer with The MPM Group – an SBA-recognized Woman Owned Small Business.”

For thirty-one years, Vito worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in a variety of assignments, many of which were undercover operations and then transitioned to senior DOJ management at the highest level.

“I grew up as a city kid in Newark and Belleville, NJ,” recalls Vito. “I graduated Moravian College in 1980 with a criminal justice degree. One of my uncles who was a police officer, called me and said that they were hiring, and ultimately, I became a cop with the Essex County Police Department at 22. Being so young, they put me on the street in narcotics, and I was buying small amounts of narcotics from the housing projects throughout Newark while in an undercover capacity.”

“Eventually, I was hired by the DEA,” adds Vito. “In fact, I worked in Miami for ten years during the Miami Vice Era. I worked mainly undercover. They placed me in an undercover airplane business. I drove the Mercedes – the hair in the wind, meeting the high-level Colombian drug traffickers. At that time, the traffickers were flying most of their cocaine from Colombia to South Florida in 400 kilogram quantities They then would distribute their cocaine loads into New York, Chicago, and Houston. In order for the DEA to disrupt that activity, we would offer our services to transport the cocaine. This undercover activity afforded the DEA the ability to identify the traffickers which would lead to the eventual prosecution of the entire drug trafficking group. It was all undercover and I would get the front money from the traffickers then contract pilots and aircrafts in order to pick up the cocaine. The pilots would retrieve the cocaine from Colombia and then fly the load into a disclosed location in Miami. I would then meet with the traffickers. We would then provide them their cocaine – usually 200 kilos out of 400. They would get half a load. Then, there would be staged car accidents, where we would do a search warrant to recover the narcotics.”

“That’s how I learned to testify in court,” observes Vito. “I testified at the federal, state and international level in a variety of different cases.”

“That work brought me to Colombia, where I worked with many other DEA agents,” continues Vito. “I did some para-military type operations with the DEA in the jungles of Peru as well. I worked my way up to a supervisor in the DEA Atlantic City NJ Regional Office and then in the foreign section of the DEA Headquarters. I continued my way up the ranks and was the Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Philadelphia Office. I was then promoted to the Senior Executive Service and was assigned as the Special Agent in Charge of the Caribbean Office in Puerto Rico. The Caribbean Office consisted of Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and 21 Island Nations. “There I managed street-level investigations, high-level investigations and investigations with the 21 Island Nations” explains Vito.

“If you are ever confronted with a situation where you would need private investigation, reach out to The MPM Group,” concludes Vito. “Some situations aren’t as dire as they seem. Seek out a good attorney and contact the MPM Group and we will provide the best defense possible. Don’t lose hope!”

