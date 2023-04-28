Recruit CRM introduces recruitment newsroom: The ultimate hub for industry news
Recruit CRM launches its recruitment newsroom, which brings all the latest recruitment industry news right at the fingertips of recruiters to gain insights.
We are thrilled to unveil our recruitment newsroom designed to help recruiters stay on top of industry trends and never miss out on important updates. We believe this will be a valuable resource.”NORWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruit CRM, a leading ATS provider, proudly announces the launch of RECRUITMENT NEWSROOM—a comprehensive news portal designed specifically for recruiters. It aims to provide recruiters with the latest industry news, trends, and resources, all in one convenient location.
— Sean Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM
The recruitment newsroom offers a wealth of information for recruiters seeking to stay ahead of the curve, including:
> Recruitment headlines - Read the publications that provide valuable news and insights into the current affairs job market around the world.
> Video resource center - Watch our growth studies and interviews with TA experts to ace hiring.
> Top performing blogs - Discover the most popular blogs of Recruit CRM that have helped recruiters broaden their horizons.
> Actionable recruiting guides - Streamline and revolutionize your hiring process with Recruit CRM’s highly insightful e-books for free!
This is your cue to stay on track and beat the competition with all the trending data you ever need with Recruit CRM’s recruitment newsroom.
About Recruit CRM
Recruit CRM builds cloud-based software for the global recruitment & staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruitment and headhunting grow faster with cutting-edge technology that allows professionals to carry out all their recruiting tasks in one place.
Eli Franklin
Recruit CRM
marketing@recruitcrm.io
