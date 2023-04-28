Madhya Pradesh Tourism will showcase its enchanting diversity of touristic offerings at ATM, Dubai 2023

Tigers in the Wild The exquisite temple complex of Khajuraho Varied cuisine of Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh, the heart of Incredible India, will showcase its enchanting diversity of wildlife, spirituality and rich cultural heritage at ATM Dubai 2023

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, April 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- At the heart of India lies a region which will surprise even the most seasoned traveler. Madhya Pradesh is both superlative in its offerings and peculiarly untouched. In the state’s wilderness, peacocks wander wild through thick teak forests and tigers prowl through several of the country’s best wildlife sanctuaries. The state is home to 3 UNESCO World Heritage sites, the highest population of tigers in the sub-continent and abounds in locations of scenic, natural beauty. It is also known for an array of culinary delights that emanate from the kitchens of Bhopal, Gwalior and Indore and a range of art and craft which include the globally renowned handloom fabrics from Chanderi and Maheshwar.At ATM Dubai 2023, Madhya Pradesh will showcase the immense diversity which includes rural and agri tourism projects, apart from wellness and spiritual tourism. The state has embraced Responsible Tourism as a mission with the aim to minimize the negative economic, environmental and social impact of tourism and to provide enjoyable experiences for tourists through increased participation of local people. Rural tourism is one of the key projects under this mission and is being implemented in 100 villages of Madhya Pradesh. This project aims to depict the uniqueness of the six cultural zones of the state.Madhya Pradesh is home to 24 wildlife sanctuaries, 11 national parks and 6 Tiger Reserves covering an area of about 10,000 sq km. Madhya Pradesh also accounts for almost 20 per cent of India’s tiger population. By virtue of being a sanctuary for India’s National Animal, it has been deemed a ‘Tiger State’. The vast tracts of forested land are also a refuge for barking deer, leopards, cheetal, wild boars, blackbucks, nilgais and crocodiles. Barasingha (literally translated to `one with 12 horns`) is a swamp deer, the state animal of Madhya Pradesh. Seven decades after its extinction, the Cheetah was reintroduced in the country under the programme 'Project Cheetah'. 20 African cheetahs were released into the wilds of Kuno National Park recently.The highlights of Madhya Pradesh include the temples of Khajuraho which are India's unique gift to the world, representing, as they do, a paean to life, love, to joy; perfect in execution and sublime in expression. In Bhimbetka, vivid panoramic paintings in over 500 caves depict the life of the prehistoric cave dwellers, making it an archaeological treasure and an invaluable chronicle in the history of man. Sanchi is a major Buddhist pilgrimage site. Sanchi consists of an ensemble of stupas, holy shrines, and monasteries, considered to be one of the oldest stone structures in India. The Great Stupa is a monument constructed to portray the life and journey of Buddha.The MP stand will see participation from some of the best accommodation providers from the state. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) will present its range of picturesque and locally-flavored hotels and resorts.The Middle East is an important potential source market for tourists and MP will look to sign deals at ATM 2023 with Emirati and other GCC tour operators that will see the number of visitors from the region increase further.Key to the strategy of increasing tourists from ME is for MP to expand its campaign to people living in the main cities, with the belief that the geographic proximity and close links between the two countries and their cultures will encourage repeat visitors.There are currently more than 25 flights from Dubai to India every day, from a variety of airlines including Air India, Emirates, Air Arabia, Jet Airways, Etihad and Qatar Airways.Stand number: AS5245Contact: Vinita Rashinkar (Vinita@bluebrick.in)

All that the heart desires!