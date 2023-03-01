Madhya Pradesh Tourism announces participation at world's biggest travel and tourism event, ITB in Berlin

The Cheetah in Kuno National Park Holi in MP The ancient temple complex of Khajuraho

Madhya Pradesh, the heart of Incredible India, will showcase its enchanting diversity of wildlife, spirituality and rich cultural heritage at ITB Berlin 2023

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, March 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the heart of India lies a region which will surprise even the most seasoned traveler. Madhya Pradesh is both superlative in its offerings and peculiarly untouched. In the state’s wilderness, peacocks wander wild through thick teak forests and tigers prowl through several of the country’s best wildlife sanctuaries. The state is home to 3 UNESCO World Heritage sites, the highest population of tigers in the sub-continent and abounds in locations of scenic, natural beauty. It is also known for an array of culinary delights that emanate from the kitchens of Bhopal, Gwalior and Indore and a range of art and craft which include the globally renowned handloom fabrics from Chanderi and Maheshwar.At ITB 2023, Madhya Pradesh will showcase the immense diversity which includes rural and agri tourism projects, apart from wellness and spiritual tourism. The state has embraced Responsible Tourism as a mission with the aim to minimize the negative economic, environmental and social impact of tourism and to provide enjoyable experiences for tourists through increased participation of local people. Rural tourism is one of the key projects under this mission and is being implemented in 100 villages of Madhya Pradesh. This project aims to depict the uniqueness of the six cultural zones of the state.The highlights of Madhya Pradesh include the temples of Khajuraho which are India's unique gift to the world, representing, as they do, a paean to life, love, to joy; perfect in execution and sublime in expression. In Bhimbetka, vivid panoramic paintings in over 500 caves depict the life of the prehistoric cave dwellers, making it an archaeological treasure and an invaluable chronicle in the history of man. Sanchi is a major Buddhist pilgrimage site. Sanchi consists of an ensemble of stupas, holy shrines, and monasteries, considered to be one of the oldest stone structures in India. The Great Stupa is a monument constructed to portray the life and journey of Buddha.India, the fabled land of seers, sages, spiritual leaders and healers has been a beacon of light for seekers from across the globe for centuries. The richness of India’s culture is manifest in a myriad traditions, languages, faiths and rituals that lend it both gravitas and depth. Madhya Pradesh has long been revered for the wealth of its spiritual heritage has something to offer to every spiritual seeker. The various ancient and modern spiritual sites of Madhya Pradesh such as Ujjain , Amarkantak, Orchha, Sanchi, to name just a few, come with the promise of a gift of time spent in self-reflection and an occasion to connect with our soul. The state has been a cradle to various religions including Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism while also witnessing a harmonious confluence of different faiths and practices.The state is home to 526 tigers and a spectacular range of animals and birds across its 25 national parks. Seven decades after its extinction, the Cheetah was reintroduced in the country under the programme 'Project Cheetah'. 20 African cheetahs were released into the wilds of Kuno National Park recently.Madhya Pradesh will also feature at some of the ITB Convention sessions such as Authentic Indigenous and Community Based Tourism Experiences which will give a voice to the rich tribal culture that exists in the state.There are currently more than 25 flights from Germany to India every day, from a variety of airlines including British Airways, KLM, Air France, Emirates, Vistara, Air India, Qatar Airways and Thai Airways. Direct flights from Madrid/ Barcelona to Delhi take about 7 hours and Madhya Pradesh can be reached by connecting flights which are between 60-75 minutes duration.Stand number: Hall 5.2B Stand 243Contact: Vinita Rashinkar (Vinita@bluebrick.in)

All that your heart desires - in Madhya Pradesh