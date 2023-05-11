Celebrating Zibby Owens Working Mom Sweet Interview By Opal 11 Year Old LA Girl
Talented 11 Year Old LA Girl landed the sweetest monthly creative writing gig; ‘We Use Our Voice for Good!’ She celebrates and discovers women in LA who use their talent and ‘voice for good;’ and are also sweet role models. Opal interviews, writes a story
One of Recruiting for Good's talented writers is 11 year year old Opal; she works on a monthly creative writing gig, "We Use Our Voice for Good!" She interviews women in LA, who use their talent for good, and are sweet positive role models.
Celebrating Mother's Day, Opal interviewed Zibby Owens; an author, publisher, award-winning podcaster, CEO, and mom of four.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Zibby, thank you for making time for Opal; she and I, both celebrate and appreciate you!"
About
Zibby Owens is an author, publisher, award-winning podcaster, CEO, and mom of four. Founder of Zibby Media, which includes a publishing house, magazine, events, classes, and a book club, she is also the owner of Zibby’s Bookshop, an independent bookstore in Santa Monica, CA. A regular contributor to GMA and other outlets, she loves recommending books and is a passionate author advocate. A writer herself, Zibby has published a memoir, Bookends, a children’s book, two anthologies, and a zillion essays. Her debut novel Blank comes out in March 2024. (She is very nervous about that.) www.zibbyowens.com
Talented 11 Year Old LA Girl 'Opal' landed the sweetest monthly creative writing gig; ‘We Use Our Voice for Good!’ She celebrates and discovers women in LA who use their talent and ‘voice for good;’ and are also sweet role models. Opal interviews, writes a story about them; and earns a Beauty, Foodie, or Shopping Gift Card. Her dream is to be a screenwriter. The World Awaits Her Arrival! Recruiting for Good created this sweet gig, just for Opal to lead in 2023. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
