Celebrating Zibby Owens Working Mom Sweet Interview By Opal 11 Year Old LA Girl

Zibby Owens is an author, publisher, award-winning podcaster, CEO, and mom of four. www.zibbyowens.com

Talented 11 Year Old LA Girl landed the sweetest monthly creative writing gig; ‘We Use Our Voice for Good!’ She celebrates and discovers women in LA who use their talent and ‘voice for good;’ and are also sweet role models. Opal interviews, writes a story

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

This Thanksgiving Recruiting is Launching A Sweet Community Service Grateful to Help Mom www.GratefultoHelpMom.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good runs 'The Sweetest Gigs;' creative writing program for talented girls. Opal writes sweet monthly interviews of LA women.

Opal, thank you for another sweet interview this month; and for doing something good for The Community Too!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Gigs; creative writing program for girls who love to learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Girls on the gigs learn how to make a positive impact with their talent.

One of Recruiting for Good's talented writers is 11 year year old Opal; she works on a monthly creative writing gig, "We Use Our Voice for Good!" She interviews women in LA, who use their talent for good, and are sweet positive role models.

Celebrating Mother's Day, Opal interviewed Zibby Owens; an author, publisher, award-winning podcaster, CEO, and mom of four.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Zibby, thank you for making time for Opal; she and I, both celebrate and appreciate you!"

About

Zibby Owens is an author, publisher, award-winning podcaster, CEO, and mom of four. Founder of Zibby Media, which includes a publishing house, magazine, events, classes, and a book club, she is also the owner of Zibby’s Bookshop, an independent bookstore in Santa Monica, CA. A regular contributor to GMA and other outlets, she loves recommending books and is a passionate author advocate. A writer herself, Zibby has published a memoir, Bookends, a children’s book, two anthologies, and a zillion essays. Her debut novel Blank comes out in March 2024. (She is very nervous about that.) www.zibbyowens.com

Talented 11 Year Old LA Girl 'Opal' landed the sweetest monthly creative writing gig; ‘We Use Our Voice for Good!’ She celebrates and discovers women in LA who use their talent and ‘voice for good;’ and are also sweet role models. Opal interviews, writes a story about them; and earns a Beauty, Foodie, or Shopping Gift Card. Her dream is to be a screenwriter. The World Awaits Her Arrival! Recruiting for Good created this sweet gig, just for Opal to lead in 2023. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

From May 1st to May 31st, 2023 Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring staff; with 50% of proceeds earned. We Love to Celebrate Moms; by helping them save money on Travel. Want to learn more? Visit www.LovetoCelebrateMom.com

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
