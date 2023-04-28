Island Vintage Wine Bar is First Hawaii Restaurant Using Nom Menu App
Mark Cartland, Wine Director at Island Vintage Wine Bar, shows some of his suggested wine flights on the Nom Menu app.
Nom Menu features an interactive format with a visually-striking, immersive digital menu for an enhanced guest ordering experience and increased sales.
I’ve noticed an uptick in sales, but perhaps the most satisfying aspect is that guests enjoy browsing the menu and use it as a jumping off point to engage their server on their wine selection.”HONOLULU, HI, U.S., April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Island Vintage Wine Bar, the award-winning restaurant featuring locally-sourced, farm-to-table fare and a Wine Spectator Award-winning wine list, is the first establishment in Hawaii using the Nom Menu QR code application for an enhanced menu browsing experience for its patrons.
— Mark Cartland, Wine Director, Island Vintage Wine Bar
Guests can view rich photography of wine bottles directly on the menu and images that encompass the over 40 wines by the glass and flights on offer. All beverage items can be filtered, allowing guests to choose items that are “organic,” “biodynamic,” “vegan,” or “gluten free,” for example. Sommeliers can add custom wine pairings directly on the menu, as well, allowing guests to more easily discover combinations of flavors they may enjoy. The restaurant can also use the app to run flash promotions and update the menu in real time.
“I’ve noticed an uptick in sales, especially in wines by the glass, since incorporating the Nom Menu platform at the Wine Bar,” said Mark Cartland, Wine Director. “Perhaps the most satisfying aspect is that guests really seem to enjoy browsing the photography on the beverage menu and use it as a jumping off point to engage their server on their wine selection.”
In a stark departure from the clunky QR codes of the early days of the pandemic, the Nom Menu platform is designed as a counter to outdated, static PDF menus.
“We understand why diners and restaurant owners have a distaste for the old QR code menus - they’re static, require too much zooming, or completely automate away the server,” said Founder and CEO of Nom Menu, Vikas Bhetanabhotla. “We’ve designed Nom Menu to solve all those issues, and to actually enhance the human touch of the hospitality experience by enriching conversations.”
The menu browsing experience on Nom featuring larger pictures lend the platform an Instagram-esque vibe, and aggressive zooming is no longer needed. Diners, now armed with a deeper knowledge of the menu items, are able to engage the staff in discussions more than the simple “what’s good here?” For restaurant operators, updating digital menus no longer requires the annoying dance of reformatting PDFs. Nom Menu’s real-time updating tool makes not only updating but also archiving menus significantly easier. And more exciting innovations, like Artificial Intelligence-powered recommendations and analytics which will allow restaurants to scalably create personalized dining experiences for their guests, are on the horizon.
“I was intrigued when Mark approached me about incorporating Nom Menu last year, and as we learned more we could see all the possibilities and how it could improve the quality of the guest experience and be a useful marketing tool, as well,” said Paul Kang, Founder, President and CEO of Island Vintage Coffee Corporation, which owns and operates Island Vintage Wine Bar, Island Vintage Coffee, Island Vintage Shave Ice, and Island Vintage Boba Tea with locations in Hawaii and Japan. “Our priority is always our guests, and they seem to love seeing the wines and beverages and getting so much information presented in a very user-friendly way.”
“I love that the wine list is always up to date and I can add new wine by the glass offerings, special flights, or promotions in real time,” added Mark Cartland. “I would highly recommend Nom Menu for every restaurant, from mom-and-pops to high end.”
Jovian Chen, Business Development Lead for Nom Menu, discovered Island Vintage Wine Bar when she was working remotely for a month in Hawaii during Covid and became a regular patron. She felt the restaurant would be the perfect launch pad for Nom Menu in Hawaii.
“We have really enjoyed working with the team at Island Vintage Wine Bar and getting them on board with Nom Menu,” says Chen. “In addition to getting the guests more engaged, more efficient menu browsing and increased ticket size have been benefits of Nom Menu. Presented with high-quality, curated images of wine and beverages, diners have consistently ordered more using Nom Menu.”
ABOUT NOM MENU
Nom Menu, Nomify Inc.’s flagship product, is an immersive digital menu for restaurants, hotels, and resorts. The Nom Menu product for restaurants allows diners to browse stunning imagery of food and beverage items, filter the menu based on dietary preferences, and explore chef-curated pairings. By leveraging the Nom Menu, restaurant operators can better tell their story to diners through rich imagery, improve interactions between staff and patrons, automate frequent menu updates, and increase top-line sales.
Nom Menu also partners with luxury hotels and resorts, including Waldorf Astoria properties. Nom Menu’s visually-driven platform allows operators to take their guests on an immersive journey through their resort’s amenities, activities, cuisines, and services – elevating and boosting conversions, guest experience, and brand equity. Tailored to the resort’s unique needs, offerings, and target market, the menu is fully customizable in real-time by staff – enabling resorts to not only upsell and cross-sell, but also tell their brand’s story, their way.
Our principals are Vikas Bhetanabhotla, Founder and CEO; Jovian Chen, Business Development Lead, and Arno Gau, Chief Technology Officer. They are based in San Francisco. For more information, please visit https://www.nommenu.com.
ABOUT ISLAND VINTAGE WINE BAR
From the creators of Island Vintage Coffee and Island Vintage Shave Ice, Island Vintage Wine Bar continues the same mission of serving the finest food made with the freshest, locally-sourced, farm-to-table ingredients - with the addition of top-notch wines to pair with our menu. Named one of USA Today’s 10Best New Restaurants in the country in 2020, Island Vintage Wine Bar offers breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner daily. Our Wine Bar features a Wine Spectator Award-winning selection of wines including highly-allocated and rare offerings. We offer dozens of wines in temperature-controlled, gas preservation dispensers allowing us to provide perfectly-poured wines by the glass, half glass, and themed wine flights. In addition, we serve local craft beer, hard cider, meads, and selected spirits.
Island Vintage Wine Bar
Royal Hawaiian Center
2301 Kalakaua Avenue, Suite C-212
Honolulu, HI 96815
Reservations: 808.799.WINE (9463) or opentable.com
islandvintagewinebar.com
@islandvintagewinebar
Beverage Menu: http://islandvintagewinebar.nom.menu/
Mona K. Wood-Sword
IKAIKA Communications...a powerful little pr company
+1 808-218-5546
ikaikacomm@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other
Mark Cartland shares how the Nom Menu app works at Island Vintage Wine Bar.