Crush Wine Experiences’ hosts the NYC Spring Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Fest, May 20 at The Grand Hall at St. Mary's

We’re excited to change things up for 2023 with a new venue on Manhattan’s vibrant Lower East Side... creating a cool vibe for this spring’s curated selection of food and drink.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) is pleased to announce the NYC Spring Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival will take place Saturday, May 20, 2023 at The Grand Hall at St. Mary’s located on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The spring tasting event includes a choice of two sessions: Afternoon: 2-5pm or Evening: 7-10pm. General Admission and Early Access tickets are available. A VIP Bubbly Bar Ticket includes early access entry one hour prior to the start of the general sessions along with admission to an exclusive VIP Bubbly Bar featuring 8 champagnes and sparkling wines with a selection of artisan cheeses and chocolates suited for pairing.
— Sam Kimball, Founder, Crush Wine Experiences
The spring wine and culinary tasting will feature a curated selection of global and U.S. wines, craft beverages, and artisanal foods, plus select lifestyle brands showcasing their products and services. Tasting tables will feature warm weather friendly wines including dry, crisp, and aromatic whites, fruity, complex, and full-bodied reds, along with rosé and sparkling selections. Among the old and new wine regions to be showcased are Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, South America, California, and New York. The event also features craft beverages from New York and makers around the country. Artisan food makers from New York City and beyond will sample sauces, spreads, cheeses, baked goods, chips, chocolates, mixers, teas, and other specialty items. In addition to sipping and sampling, guests can keep their complimentary Crush WineXP custom tasting glass as a souvenir.
“We’re excited to change things up for 2023 with a new venue on Manhattan’s vibrant Lower East Side," notes Sam Kimball, founder of Crush Wine Experience. "The recently renovated vintage space features stone walls and high ceilings, creating a cool vibe for this spring’s curated selection of food and drink. Our hospitality team looks forward to creating a friendly, engaging atmosphere where guests can enjoy wines and more, along with a delicious mix of artisanal foods.”
Participating exhibitors include: DAOU Vineyards - Official Rosé Sponsor of NYC Spring Crush, Althea’s Tropical Delights, Amour Genevè, The Biscotti Company, C4 Energy, Caohania Chocolates, Cooper’s Daughter Spirits, Dashe Cellars, Dry Creek Vineyard, Don Tony Perez Wines, Drunken Fruit, evamor Water, Fort Hamilton Distillery, Four Fights Distilling, Grapevine Distributors, Green Mountain Energy, Happy Boards, Italo Cescon, KP Customized Kreationz, Li-Lac Chocolates, The Long Drink, Passion Fusion, Mengler Family Wines, Molly & Mags, Pail Shop Vineyards, Peconic Bay Vineyards, Piandacolli Winery, Pierre’s Spicy, Provence Rosé Group, Retro Metro New York, Ronance Mouthwatering Morsels Mushroom Chips, Sibahle Teas, Simply Mixology, Upstate Vodka by Sauvage Distillery, and Vegan Wines. Additional wineries and artisanal food purveyors will be added in the coming weeks; check website for details.
As with all Crush Wine Experiences events, artisanal food companies and New York State wineries and craft beverage makers will have full size items and bottles available for guests to purchase and enjoy at home.
Tickets to the NYC Spring Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival are on sale now, ranging from $50 to $100, depending upon ticket level and time of purchase. Check the website for current ticket information, limited time offers, and availability. Guests must be 21 or older to attend all of Crush Wine Experience’s festivals. Advance purchase is highly recommended as these popular tastings have experienced sold out crowds for over a decade, and the spring event is expected to do the same.
For complete details or to purchase tickets for the NYC Spring Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival, visit CrushWineXP.com.
About Crush Wine Experiences
Since 2010, Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) has built a reputation for delivering memorable food and wine experiences that participants won’t find anywhere else. We share the excitement of wine discovery and education through in-person events, virtual tastings, private and corporate wine tours, educational articles, and an archive of on-demand videos. Our live wine and culinary festival experiences and weekly virtual tasting events draw thousands of wine- and food-loving consumers and allow them to discover and experience craft beverages and artisan foods. With over a decade of experience, Crush WineXP is a name that guests, winemakers, distillers, brewmasters, and artisan food-makers trust. Learn more at CrushWineXP.com.
