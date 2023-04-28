Informational Briefing on BOEM Task Force Meeting for Maine Fishing Industries

MAINE, May 4 - Governor's Energy Office

Date: May 4, 2023

Start Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Virtual Meeting. Please use the Zoom link provided.

This is a virtual briefing offered by the Maine Governor's Energy Office (GEO) for Maine's fishing industries from 6:00 - 7:15 pm on Zoom. GEO, joined by Maine DMR, will share information on the upcoming BOEM Gulf of Maine Renewable Energy Task Force Meeting, May 10-11, in Bangor, Maine, and provide an opportunity for Q&A.

Name: Stephanie Watson

Phone: 207-620-4379