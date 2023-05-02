Find Metropolis Corp at Cisco Live 2023 at Booth 10115
New collaboration analytics and call center solutions to be debuted
Expo XT and Qcloud reports on everything Cisco from Webex Contact Center to Webex Suite to CUCM, UCCX, PCCE and revolutionizes accessibility by transforming complex data into actionable insights.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis Corp is excited to announce they will be exhibiting new solutions at Cisco Live 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 4th through June 8th, 2023. The event is the largest Cisco conference in the world, and brings together IT professionals from around the globe to learn about the latest Cisco technologies and solutions.
At the Metropolis booth (10115), visitors can test drive their newest collaboration and call management solutions, including:
• Expo XT Collaboration Analytics: Expo XT is the only solution on the market that provides total collaboration analytics between Cisco UC, Webex, Teams, Zoom, and legacy PBX data. Enterprise-wide insights help an organization improve user adoption, worker productivity, and communication efficiency.
• Qcloud Lite Call Center Solution: Qcloud requires no call center licenses yet allows users to monitor and report on agents, queues, and KPI's. The solution uses role-assigned permissions and leaderboards to empower agents with self-reports to improve performance, while supervisors can view the health of their call center with dashboards, reports, and event tracking as well as quality assurance tools.
Both solutions leverage artificial intelligence (AI) on the back end to process multiple data streams and quickly identify trends and anomalies so customers can act on them before issues can escalate.
“We can't wait to show the Cisco community how Expo XT will help them," explained Sharon Harry, Director of Marketing. "It streamlines the entire collaboration network to simplify analytics and better manage every enterprise-wide interaction."
"Expo XT and Qcloud reports on everything Cisco from Webex Contact Center to Webex Suite to CUCM, UCCX, PCCE and revolutionizes accessibility by transforming complex data into actionable insights." described Paul Davis, Data Architect at Metropolis.
To learn more about Cisco Live and to register, visit https://www.ciscolive.com/.
To request a demonstration of Metropolis Corp's new Cisco compatible solutions, visit https://www.metropolis.com or call 954.414.2900.
About Metropolis Corp:
For over two decades, the team at Metropolis has empowered users with communication insights to track, monitor and identify performance issues. From traditional premise-based phone systems to cloud collaboration integrations, Metropolis provides frictionless analytics, 911 alerts, cradle-to-grave call details and live agent dashboards for Cisco users.
