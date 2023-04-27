Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida, Israel Aerospace Agreement

JERUSALEM, Israel – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced an agreement between Avenger Flight Group, LLC. (AFG), a Fort Lauderdale-based company, and EL AL Israel Airlines. At the Governor’s press conference in Israel, CEO and Founder of AFG Pedro Sors and Sr. Vice President of EL AL Airlines Marc Cavaliere held a signing ceremony to reconfirm their engagement where AFG will build a next-generation flight training center in Israel with state-of-the-art simulators provided by AFG and EL AL will train all of its 737 and 787 pilots in that training center. EL AL and AFG will jointly operate the flight training center with the benefit of generating tremendous efficiencies in pilot training for EL AL. In addition, EL AL and AFG will be partnering in relation to other airlines training in the training center.

“Today’s announcement between AFG and EL AL is another win for Florida and Israel,” said Governor DeSantis. “This partnership will create new high-paying jobs for Floridians and Israelis, further solidify Florida’s partnership with Israel, and create future opportunities for collaboration in the aviation sector. We look forward to the new opportunities this relationship will create and the future growth of both companies.”

“Congratulations to EL AL and AFG on this significant venture” said Laura DiBella, Florida Secretary of Commerce and President & CEO of Enterprise Florida. “Economic development is all about teamwork, and it is great to see a Florida company and Israeli company join together to create new opportunities in the aerospace industry. Enterprise Florida is proud to support the international growth of Florida companies, and we are eager to see the success that will come from this newfound endeavor.”

“This Department of State applauds the joint international venture between AFG and EL AL,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “The synergy created by this deal has advantages for both Florida and Israel that will enhance the reputations of our aerospace industries as engines of economic opportunity.”

