B.C. drives industry shift to cleaner heavy-duty transportation

CANADA, April 27 - To date, the Province has contributed funding to 20 projects through the Commercial Vehicles Pilots (CVP) program:

Round 1

Seaspan Ferries Corporation

  • two battery electric vehicle (BEV) Class 8 yard tractors
  • two direct-current fast chargers (DCFC) (60 kilowatts, kW) 

Provincial funding: $172,076 from CVP and $125,000 from Low-Emission Technology Initiative Pilot Program with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

Canadian National Railway

  • two BEV Class 8 drayage trucks

Provincial funding: $343,145

City of Vancouver

  • two BEV Class 7 aerial lift trucks
  • one BEV Class 8 refuse truck
  • one DCFC (power to be determined)
  • two Level 2 chargers

Provincial funding: $857,040

City of Victoria

  • one BEV fire engine
  • one portable 25kW charger

Provincial funding: $577,252

7 Generation Capital Corp. with Second Closet Incorporated

Provincial funding: $173,976

DP World

  • one fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) rubber-tired gantry

Provincial funding: $510,679

Hydrogen Technology and Energy Corporation (HTEC)

Provincial funding: $2,535,933

Gat Leedm Logistic Ltd. and Port of Prince Rupert

  • three BEV Class 8 trucks
  • two charging stations

Provincial funding: $914,323

Round 2

Kruger Energy

  • four BEV Class 8 trucks
  • four DCFC  

Provincial funding: $1,049,126

Canadian National Railway

  • one plug-in hybrid locomotive
  • two charging points

Provincial funding: $3,230,533

Seaforth Environmental Limited

  • one electric tugboat
  • two charging stations

Provincial funding: $747,835

Teck Resources

  • two BEV coach buses and one BEV fire engine
  • two charging stations

Provincial funding: $954,583

Diversified Transportation

  • ten BEV school buses
  • ten charging stations

Provincial funding: $1,126,384

Golder Spruce Nurseries

  • one BEV wheel loader
  • one charger

Provincial funding: $147,024

Seaspan Ferries

  • retrofits and replacement of batteries on two roll-on/roll-off hybrid ferries
  • install shore power and three charging stations

Provincial funding: $2,723,982

Rowing British Columbia

  • six electric outboard motors
  • three charging stations

Provincial funding: $90,098

Whiskey Jack Transportation and Technologies (#1)

  • three BEVs including shuttle buses and eight trucks
  • three charging stations

Provincial funding: $429,753

Whiskey Jack Transportation and Technologies (#2)

  • three BEV Class 5 and 6 trucks
  • three charging stations

Provincial funding: $419,861

West Fraser Mills

  • four BEV forklifts
  • three charging stations

Provincial funding: $250,702

City of Vernon

  • conversion of two ice resurfacers to BEV
  • two charging stations

Provincial funding: $37,665

