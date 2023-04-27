B.C. drives industry shift to cleaner heavy-duty transportation

CANADA, April 27 - To date, the Province has contributed funding to 20 projects through the Commercial Vehicles Pilots (CVP) program:

Round 1

Seaspan Ferries Corporation

two battery electric vehicle (BEV) Class 8 yard tractors

two direct-current fast chargers (DCFC) (60 kilowatts, kW)

Provincial funding: $172,076 from CVP and $125,000 from Low-Emission Technology Initiative Pilot Program with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

Canadian National Railway

two BEV Class 8 drayage trucks

Provincial funding: $343,145

City of Vancouver

two BEV Class 7 aerial lift trucks

one BEV Class 8 refuse truck

one DCFC (power to be determined)

two Level 2 chargers

Provincial funding: $857,040

City of Victoria

one BEV fire engine

one portable 25kW charger

Provincial funding: $577,252

7 Generation Capital Corp. with Second Closet Incorporated

Provincial funding: $173,976

DP World

one fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) rubber-tired gantry

Provincial funding: $510,679

Hydrogen Technology and Energy Corporation (HTEC)

Provincial funding: $2,535,933

Gat Leedm Logistic Ltd. and Port of Prince Rupert

three BEV Class 8 trucks

two charging stations

Provincial funding: $914,323

Round 2

Kruger Energy

four BEV Class 8 trucks

four DCFC

Provincial funding: $1,049,126

Canadian National Railway

one plug-in hybrid locomotive

two charging points

Provincial funding: $3,230,533

Seaforth Environmental Limited

one electric tugboat

two charging stations

Provincial funding: $747,835

Teck Resources

two BEV coach buses and one BEV fire engine

two charging stations

Provincial funding: $954,583

Diversified Transportation

ten BEV school buses

ten charging stations

Provincial funding: $1,126,384

Golder Spruce Nurseries

one BEV wheel loader

one charger

Provincial funding: $147,024

Seaspan Ferries

retrofits and replacement of batteries on two roll-on/roll-off hybrid ferries

install shore power and three charging stations

Provincial funding: $2,723,982

Rowing British Columbia

six electric outboard motors

three charging stations

Provincial funding: $90,098

Whiskey Jack Transportation and Technologies (#1)

three BEVs including shuttle buses and eight trucks

three charging stations

Provincial funding: $429,753

Whiskey Jack Transportation and Technologies (#2)

three BEV Class 5 and 6 trucks

three charging stations

Provincial funding: $419,861

West Fraser Mills

four BEV forklifts

three charging stations

Provincial funding: $250,702

City of Vernon

conversion of two ice resurfacers to BEV

two charging stations

Provincial funding: $37,665