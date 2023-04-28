EvoCharge Selects IoTecha as Preferred Partner for 80 Amp Level 2 EV Smart Charging Stations
The partnership aims to deliver a more efficient and reliable charging experience for EV drivers.CRANBURY, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IoTecha Corp. announces the selection of its EV charger platform by EvoCharge to provide smart Level 2 EV chargers to customers in North America. The EvoCharge-branded 19.2 kW smart EV charger powered by IoTecha’s platform allows EV owners to charge their vehicle at the fastest rate available for a level 2 charger.
“EvoCharge is committed to providing best-in-class EV charging hardware and connectivity to meet the needs of an ever-expanding range of vehicles within a dynamic energy delivery ecosystem. We are excited to be working with IoTecha to expand our offering to include an 80 Amp AC charging solution for medium duty fleets as well as high power passenger vehicles,” said Tom Moser, President, EvoCharge.
IoTecha’s EV charging platform is highly modular and fully customizable, supporting a broad variety of implementations and use cases with different configuration and connectivity options. It allows customers to reduce the time to market and the cost of deploying smart, networked chargers that support the latest communication protocols, including Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) and ISO/IEC 15118. IoTecha’s platform also provides native connectivity to powerful cloud services including monitoring, remote troubleshooting, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Remote troubleshooting is especially valuable to ensure the interoperability of charging based on ISO/IEC 15118 protocol as a host of new vehicles enter the market.
“We are excited to partner with EvoCharge to deliver our 80 Amp level 2 smart chargers to even more EV drivers,” said Oleg Logvinov, President and CEO of IoTecha. “Our chargers are designed to be reliable, user-friendly, and efficient. We believe our smart Level 2 charger and IoT.ON™ services will be a great addition to EvoCharge’s already impressive lineup of charging solutions.”
IoTecha’s platform has already been widely deployed in many products and for different markets including North America, Europe, and UK with both unidirectional and bidirectional charging applications. For more information, visit www.iotecha.com
About IoTecha
IoTecha’s IoT.ON™ platform aims to accelerate the electric vehicle revolution by providing an integrated platform consisting of software, hardware, and cloud components for the smart charging infrastructure and power grid integration of electric vehicles of all kinds. IoTecha customers are energy and power companies, charge point operators and manufacturers of both Electric Vehicles and EV charging stations. IoTecha products include V2G and HomePlug Protocol Analyzer, Combined Charging System on Module (and custom modules), EV charging stations, and IoT.ON™ Cloud-based services.
About EvoCharge
EvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America’s original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry-leading EvoReel® cable management system for single-family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more about EvoCharge at www.evocharge.com.
