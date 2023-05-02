Multi-Talented Actor Robert Leckington Lands Role in Horror Film"The Forest Hills"

Actor Robert Leckington Actor Robert Leckington Actor Robert Leckington on set of his next film

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed actor, musician, and creative force Robert Leckington has been cast in the upcoming film, The Forest Hills (2023), alongside the iconic actress Shelley Duvall. The film delves into the story of a man tormented by nightmarish visions after suffering a head trauma while camping in the Catskill woods.

Leckington, known for his versatility and range, will be portraying the character of Roger, navigating the complexities of his haunting experiences and the blurred lines between reality and illusion. This role demonstrates Leckington's immense talent as he shares the screen with the legendary Duvall, forming a compelling and dynamic duo.



Leckington has gained a reputation for his diverse and powerful performances, seamlessly transitioning between thrilling action, gritty drama, and heartwarming comedy. His portrayal of iconic characters in films such as "Gotham: The Forest Hills" and "The Dark Night Rising" has earned him widespread critical acclaim and a loyal fan following.

In his latest venture, Leckington will continue to push the boundaries of his craft. While details surrounding the new project remain under wraps, it has been confirmed that Leckington will be teaming up with some of the industry's most talented filmmakers and actors to create a cinematic experience that will both surprise and delight audiences.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this new journey and explore a fresh and unique story," said Leckington. "Having had the opportunity to work on such diverse projects as 'Gotham' , "The Forest Hills,' 'The Dark Night Rising,' and 'Rent a Neighbor,' I am confident that his new film indie film titled 'All the Girls Love Blood: Full Moon Motorpsycho Mafia' will be an incredible addition to my body of work."

Robert Leckington, a versatile and talented SAG-AFTRA actor, musician, writer, producer, and photographer based in New York City. Originally from Oregon, Robert moved to the East Coast in 2003 to pursue his creative passions. With a background in drumming and involvement in various bands, Robert's artistic journey began in the world of music.

Robert's acting career flourished after his move to the East Coast, and he has since been a principal actor in numerous low-budget and big-budget indie films. Some of his notable film credits include The Forest Hills (2023), Moirai: The Drifter (2015), Off the Grid: Survivalism and Frugality (2018), Framed Red (2015), and Rent-a-Neighbor (2022). Robert also showcased his musical talents as a featured drummer in an episode of Gotham (2018). In the film The Forest Hills (2023), Robert Leckington takes on the role of Roger, acting opposite Shelley Duvall. The story revolves around a man who is tormented by nightmarish visions after suffering a head trauma while camping in the Catskill woods. As the plot unfolds, the audience is drawn into the character's struggle to make sense of his haunting experiences and navigate the boundaries of reality and illusion. Leckington's portrayal of Roger showcases his acting range and ability to evoke emotions, making The Forest Hills a memorable addition to his extensive list of film credits.



Production for the untitled project is set to commence later this year, with a planned release in 2024. More information on the film, including additional casting announcements and plot details, will be revealed in the coming months.

Having been a principal actor in numerous low-budget and big-budget indie films, Leckington continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. Some of his notable credits include Moirai: The Drifter (2015), Off The Grid: Survivalism and Frugality (2018), Framed Red (2015), and Rent-a-Neighbor (2022).

With a background in music, Leckington also showcased his drumming skills in an episode of Gotham (2018). Currently, he is working on a comedic ultra-low budget indie film titled All the Girls Love Blood: Full Moon Motorpsycho Mafia, directed by talented NJ indie filmmaker Elliot Passantino.

Robert Leckington is represented by a strong team of professionals in the entertainment industry. His manager, Diana Prano, works at Agency Talent Group, while his talent agent is Lisa Fuller from Actor Choice Talent. In addition to his representation in the acting world, Leckington is also supported by GTK PR Agency, a public relations firm based in Los Angeles, California. Sherry Lee, a skilled publicist, handles his PR needs, ensuring that Robert's work receives the attention and recognition it deserves.

With such a dedicated team behind him, Robert Leckington is well-positioned for continued success in his career as a versatile actor, musician, and creative force in the entertainment industry.



For more information about Robert Leckington connect with him on social media:

• Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/RobertBLeck1 (verified)

• Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/robertleckingtonofficial

• Twitter: http://twitter.com/MrLeckington (Twitter Blue verified)

• IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4499353

• Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/@robertleckingtonofficial

• LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/robertleckington

Official Trailer for 'The Forest Hills'