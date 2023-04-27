ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 28-May 1) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while several major freeway closures for improvement projects are in place this weekend (April 28-May 1), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The following weekend freeway restrictions are scheduled:

Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 1) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard closed. All Loop 202 EB and EB ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic. Primary Detour : Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 to reach either westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) as alternate routes to bypass the closure. Detour to consider : Westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in west Phoenix. More information available at i10broadwaycurve.com/alerts/.

(Santan Freeway) (Superstition Freeway) (May 1) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. : Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 to reach either westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) as alternate routes to bypass the closure. : Westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in west Phoenix. More information available at i10broadwaycurve.com/alerts/. Northbound I-17 closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 1) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 closed. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Thunderbird, Greenway and Bell roads also closed. Detours : Drivers on northbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues. Drivers on Loop 101 approaching I-17 also can consider exiting ahead of the closure to use alternate routes to bypass the I-17 closures.

(May 1) for pavement improvement project. : Drivers on northbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues. Drivers on Loop 101 approaching I-17 also can consider exiting ahead of the closure to use alternate routes to bypass the I-17 closures. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Gilbert Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 1) for pavement improvements and lane striping. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley drives also closed. Detours : Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as detours.

(Superstition Freeway) (SuperRedTan Interchange) (May 1) for pavement improvements and lane striping. : Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as detours. Southbound/westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between US 60 and Val Vista Drive in the East Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (April 29) for pavement sealing. US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 202 closed. Westbound State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) ramp to westbound Loop 202 closed. Detours : Westbound US 60 is an alternate freeway route. Drivers also can consider using local streets, including southbound Ellsworth or Power roads, southbound Val Vista Drive as well as westbound Germann Road in areas south of Loop 202. Note : Crews plan to reopen Loop 202 in sections as their pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday.

(Santan Freeway) in the East Valley (April 29) for pavement sealing. (Gateway Freeway) : Westbound US 60 is an alternate freeway route. Drivers also can consider using local streets, including southbound Ellsworth or Power roads, southbound Val Vista Drive as well as westbound Germann Road in areas south of Loop 202. : Crews plan to reopen Loop 202 in sections as their pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday. Westbound I-10 (toward Los Angeles) narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Miller Road in Buckeye from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday (April 30) for widening project. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Verrado Way and westbound off- and on-ramps at Watson Road closed at times. Also: Eastbound I-10 (toward Phoenix) narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday (April 29). Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Watson Road and eastbound off-ramp at Verrado Way closed at times.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.