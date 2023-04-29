Lisa M. Berman named top Pre-qualified ART consultant by County of Los Angeles Arts and Culture Department for 3 years
Lisa M. Berman, Berman Arts Agency / Visionary Proprietor Sculpture To Wear / WAM!, published in Artistar Jewels
Los Angeles County Art & Culture
Lisa M. Berman named as top Pre-qualified ART consultant by the Los Angeles County Arts and Culture Department for 3 years, including Orange & San Diego County
The selection panel was very impressed with your portfolio and commitment to championing the arts.”LOS ANGELES, CA , UNITED STATES, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa M. Berman, Founder of Berman Arts Agency, was named as a top ART consultant by the County of Los Angeles Arts and Culture Department. She earned the placement to the esteemed list of only 12 approved Top Pre-qualified ART Consultants for the 3-year appointment, which includes both Orange County and San Diego County. Berman was thrilled to receive the news, "The selection panel was very impressed with your portfolio and your on-going commitment to championing the arts." Berman adds, "I am honored to be recognized by my peers. To enhance community building goals through the arts is uniquely gratifying".
— Brianna MacGillvray, Los Angeles Civic Art Division
In 2004, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors adopted the Civic Art Policy, which allocates 1% of design and construction costs of County capital projects for civic art, which is integrated into libraries, fire stations, health clinics, courthouses, parks, pools, community centers, jails, and other facilities. The Civic Art Program provides leadership in the development of civic spaces by integrating artists creates artwork, design, public engagement activities, exhibitions, temporary art, and event-based programming for new and renovated facilities throughout LA County. LA County is the largest municipal jurisdiction in the United States, serving a population of over ten million people, covers 4,000 square miles and encompasses 88 cities and 137 unincorporated areas. According to their website, "in response to a complex governing structure, large geographic area, diverse populations, and the changing nature of the public art field, Civic Art develops new approaches to public engagement, project scoping, management and collections care. https://www.lacountyarts.org.
After college, the Fashion industry, designing and manufacturing her jewelry line called Statements Accessories, Berman's fine art career began with the launch of her Sculpture to Wear gallery in Bergamot Station Art Center in Santa Monica, CA in 1999. The legacy brand established in 1973, in New York, is now celebrating its' 50th Anniversary. Known as the Ambassador of Wearable Arts, some revere Lisa as "a Jewelry expert", however, her ability expands well past the neckline... Berman has earned a "Beautification Award from the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, launched a 4 acre Contemporary Sculpture Garden in Irvine, and created an NFT company with photographer Bonnie Schiffman. Berman serves on the Board for Pulitzer Prize Photographer Renee C. Byers' Positive Change Can Happen, and just consulted with the Newport Beach City Council on sculpture safety compliance at their 8 acre Sculpture Garden.
Tenacious by nature, it’s challenging to relegate Berman into working in one genre of art or a particular title - she is "fearless, (but not reckless) in her approach to life and work. "I employ YES more often than NO, common sense and rely on my intuition of varied experiences to guide me. I'm constantly learning by asking questions. Berman cherishes her cultivated relationships and understands these are the most valuable assets of her seemingly innumerable resources. "Wherever I am, whether it be the grocery store or at an art event, I'm always networking. I take two business cards (yes, I still use them), one for me and one to give as a referral. There's no real win if you're constantly asking for more personally. It's important to give back."
Berman is looking forward to "giving back" and collaborating on new projects: Getty's Pacific Standard Time 2024, 50th Anniversary exhibition of Sculpture To Wear with the Weisman Foundation, "Going to the Olympics" mural projects, "Evolution of an Astronaut" - (Female) and launching a Wearable Art Museum (WAM?). "My spinning plates are almost always full - but I find authentic ways to weave in new and meaningful projects to the menu. Residing again in Laguna Beach where she was raised, Berman is grateful this Civic Art appointment also includes Orange and San Diego County - "there are so many fantastic institutions, artists, and businesses (for profit & non-profit) in all of Southern California to explore, revitalize and collaborate with - it's a matter of priorities, aligning with an inspiring and purposeful concept, then curating the best team to bring it to life."
LISA M. BERMAN is an ART Advocate, Wearable Art expert, curator, and consultant with expertise in the fields of jewelry, fashion, design, fine art, sculpture, and public art. Her professional acumen extends to major markets, museums and corporations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia, and Europe. She co-hosted cultural exchange exhibitions with 12 countries and conducted placement into international museums. and has served on the Board of Governors for OTIS College of Art and Design, Public Relations Chair for the Fashion Council at Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Museum Collections Board at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and currently on the Advisory Board of Pulitzer Prize Photographer Renee C. Byer’s non-profit, Positive Change Can Happen. Known as the Visionary Proprietor, Lisa is a writer, parent, supports projects intersecting art, children, STEAM. She is the Curator at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center and the U.S. Ambassador for ARTISTAR JEWELS.
