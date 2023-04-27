Shaping the Future With WV HEPC – Supporting #YesWV’s Higher Education System

West Virginia is home to a diverse higher education system that offers many opportunities for students seeking a college degree or technical training. With 12 public baccalaureate institutions and nine public community and technical colleges, West Virginia’s higher education system is uniquely positioned to provide affordable, career-driven education to students across the state.

The Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System work tirelessly to ensure that 60 percent of the state’s workforce possesses a formal credential beyond high school by 2030. This ambitious goal is achievable through the office’s focus on engagement, advocacy, collaboration, and coordination of educational policy and research.

One of the critical strengths of West Virginia’s higher education system is its close collaboration with businesses to meet workforce needs. By partnering with local companies, community and technical colleges can tailor their programs to meet the needs of the local job market, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to enter the workforce and contribute to the state’s economy.

At the same time, the state’s baccalaureate institutions provide students with a rigorous, high-quality education that prepares them for a wide range of careers and graduate programs. With affordable tuition rates and a focus on practical, hands-on learning experiences, these institutions are an excellent option for students pursuing a four-year degree.

Ultimately, West Virginia’s public higher education system is working to ensure that all students, regardless of their background or financial circumstances, have access to a high-quality education that prepares them for success in the workforce and life. By working together and focusing on the needs of students and the local economy, the state’s higher education office is helping to build a brighter future for West Virginia and its citizens.

Discover how you can become part of West Virginia’s higher education system here.

https://www.schooljobs.com/careers/wvhepc