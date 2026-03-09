Weyerhaeuser Commits $1 Million Investment to Strengthen Buckhannon Community

Weyerhaeuser Company has announced a $1 million investment in Buckhannon, West Virginia, supporting community development through the company’s THRIVE program. The multi-year investment will help fund projects and initiatives identified by local leaders, nonprofits, businesses and community partners working together to strengthen the region.

Buckhannon was selected as one of a small number of rural communities nationwide to participate in the THRIVE initiative. The program focuses on long-term partnerships that support priorities such as workforce development, youth education and community improvements. By working directly with local stakeholders, the initiative aims to help communities build sustainable opportunities for residents and businesses.

Weyerhaeuser has maintained a strong presence in West Virginia for more than two decades. The company operates an engineered wood products facility in Buckhannon and an oriented strand board mill in nearby Sutton, while sustainably managing more than 250,000 acres of timberlands across the state. The new investment reflects the company’s continued commitment to the communities and workforce that support West Virginia’s forest products industry.

Read Weyerhaeuser’s full announcement about the Buckhannon THRIVE investment.