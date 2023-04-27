Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Hosts Small Group Mastermind to Revolutionize Real Estate Sales in California
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a leading real estate company, recently hosted a small group mastermind with its mentors and recruiters team to help California real estate agents join the revolution of selling real estate without cold calling, door knocking, or prospecting. The event provided valuable insights and strategies to help real estate agents increase their income and achieve success without relying on traditional prospecting methods.
On April 17th, the event proved to be an overwhelming success as attendees acquired valuable insights and strategies to enhance their income and achieve financial stability in the real estate sales business without relying on traditional, time-consuming methods.
The mastermind brought together experienced mentors and recruiters from Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty to share their knowledge and expertise with agents interested in joining the company. Attendees learned about lead generation, marketing strategies, and how to build a successful real estate business without cold calling or door knocking. The event was a resounding success, and attendees praised the valuable content and networking opportunities.
"Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is committed to helping real estate agents succeed by providing them with innovative tools and techniques," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "Our goal is to revolutionize the real estate industry by offering a proven system for success that doesn't rely on outdated prospecting methods."
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate company in California that offers a guaranteed home selling program, cutting-edge marketing strategies, innovative technology, and a supportive team of mentors and accountability coaches to help agents succeed. The company is committed to providing agents with the tools they need to achieve success without relying on traditional prospecting methods.
For real estate agents in California seeking a proven system for success without cold calling, door knocking or prospecting, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is the ideal solution. The company's commitment to helping agents achieve success has made them a popular choice among real estate professionals in California.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate company in California that specializes in offering a guaranteed home selling program. The company's mission is to revolutionize the real estate industry by providing innovative tools and techniques to help agents succeed. With a team of experienced mentors, cutting-edge marketing strategies, and innovative technology, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is committed to helping agents achieve success without relying on traditional prospecting methods.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
We succeed as a team! - Small group private mastermind completed